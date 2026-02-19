LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

No. 19 LSU Set to Host the 2026 Purple & Gold Challenge

No. 19 LSU will take on Howard, Michigan State twice, and UL Lafayette at Tiger Park.

2026 Purple & Gold Challenge Schedule Live Stats Game Notes Tickets +0
No. 19 LSU Set to Host the 2026 Purple & Gold Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 19/17 LSU will host its second regular-season tournament when it welcomes Howard, Michigan State, and UL Lafayette to Tiger Park for the 2026 Purple & Gold Challenge on Feb. 20-22.

LSU (8-4) opens the tournament Friday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. CT, facing Michigan State (6-3). The Tigers will then play two games on Saturday, Feb. 21: first at 4 p.m. CT against UL Lafayette (6-4), then at 6:30 p.m. CT in a rematch with Michigan State. Sunday wraps up the weekend as LSU takes on Howard (6-3) at 1:30 p.m. CT. Coverage for all LSU games will stream on SEC Network+, with Garrett Walvoord and Yvette Girouard calling the action.

LSU is 29-17 against the 2026 Purple & Gold Challenge field, including a 1-1 record against Michigan State and a 28-16 mark versus UL Lafayette. LSU and Howard will meet for the first time on Sunday.

The Tigers are coming off their fifth run-rule victory of the season. They defeated South Alabama 10-2 in five innings on Tuesday night. LSU is 7-0 at home this season and enters the weekend batting .280, backed by 80 hits. LSU leads the nation with nine triples, contributing to 29 extra-base hits, and ranks No. 3 in the country with 60 walks. Defensively, the LSU pitching staff has a 3.05 ERA, 58 strikeouts, and two shutouts. The defense has turned 10 double plays, which is the third most in Division I Softball this season.

Senior outfielder Jalia Lassiter leads LSU in batting average (.471), hits (16), runs (16), slugging percentage (.735), on-base percentage (.596), and is 6-for-6 in stolen bases. Lassiter is on an eight-game hitting streak and has reached base successfully in 20 consecutive games dating back to last season.

Utility players Sierra Daniel (.429), Alix Franklin (.333), and Tori Edwards (.321) round out the top hitters for LSU. Franklin leads the country with four triples and also tops the team with six extra-base hits. Meanwhile, T. Edwards paces the squad with 13 RBI and 12 walks.

Pitcher Jayden Heavener (2-2) anchors the pitching rotation with a 2.96 ERA and a team-leading 26 strikeouts over 23.2 innings. Tatum Clopton (3-1) follows with 13 strikeouts, while Paytn Monticelli (1-1) has contributed 10 strikeouts, illustrating the depth of LSU’s pitching staff.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.

vs. Michigan State

Michigan State posted a 2-2 record at the Queen City Classic at UNC Charlotte, including wins over Virginia Tech and Villanova. The Spartans have a .268 batting average on 66 hits and a 5.16 ERA behind 35 strikeouts in 59.2 innings.

Zoie Bernard and Sydney Doloszycki each bat .355 with 11 hits to pace MSU. While Doloszycki has seven RBI, Bernard leads the team in runs (11), extra-base hits (eight), and slugging percentage (.710) with three triples. Pitcher Autumn Behike has thrown a team-high 15.2 innings, posting a 2-1 record but only two strikeouts. Meanwhile, Jacey Schuler (2-0) and Carsyn Cassady (1-2) both lead the staff with 13 strikeouts apiece.

LSU and Michigan State last met at the 2005 NFCA Leadoff Classic, where the Tigers defeated the Spartans, 6-0, in Columbus, Ga. This is the first meeting between the teams in Baton Rouge.

vs. UL Lafayette

UL Lafayette fell at Florida State 8-0 in five innings Tuesday night. Last weekend, the team went 3-2 at the Ragin’ Cajuns Invitational, highlighted by an 8-5 win against Ole Miss and a 23-0 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. With a hot offense, the Ragin’ Cajuns are hitting .344 on 90 hits, scoring 74 runs, and tallying 72 RBI. In the circle, ULL posts a 3.52 ERA, having struck out 51 batters across 65.2 innings.

ULL features three players batting over .300. Haley Hart paces the group with a .517 average, tallying 15 hits—including three home runs—and 12 RBI. On the mound, three Ragin’ Cajuns arms have logged 10 or more strikeouts, with Lexie Delbrey (1-0) leading the staff with 17 punchouts.

LSU is 18-12 when playing ULL in Baton Rouge. The Tigers swept ULL in last season’s regular season series and have won three of the last four matchups.

vs. Howard

Howard enters the Purple & Gold Challenge on a two-game winning streak and has won three of its last four games. The Bison hit .314 through their first nine games with 75 hits and have a 3.73 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 60.0 innings.

Cheyenne Castille stands out as Howard’s offensive leader, starting all nine games with a team-high 12 hits and a .429 batting average. In the circle, Aiko Conaway (1-2) leads the staff in innings pitched (22.2) and strikeouts (21), while Julia Holt (2-0) has impressed with 15.2 innings and 13 strikeouts.

Having trouble viewing this document? Install the latest free Adobe Acrobat Reader and use the download link below.

View Full Screen

Related Stories

Gallery: Softball vs South Alabama

Gallery: Softball vs South Alabama

No. 19 LSU Downs South Alabama, 10-2

No. 19 LSU Downs South Alabama, 10-2

No. 19 LSU secured its fifth run-rule victory of the season and earned its fourth in five innings
Week Two National Rankings

Week Two National Rankings