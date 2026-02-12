LSU Gold
Softball

No. 12 LSU Splits Day with 9-4 Victory Over Oklahoma State

No. 12 LSU rebounds to finish 1-1 on day one of the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational.

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Utility players Sierra Daniel and Tori Edwards had six hits and five RBI to lead No. 12/10 LSU past No. 23 Oklahoma State, 9-4 on Thursday evening at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

LSU splits the day and is now 7-1. Oklahoma State drops to 4-3.

Daniel went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs, while T. Edwards was also 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs, including a solo shot for her third homer of the season.

Cece Cellura (2-0) tossed her first complete game as an LSU Tiger, recording three strikeouts and allowing four runs, seven hits, and two walks.

Oklahoma State’s pitcher Ruby Meylan (1-2) suffered the loss. She struck out five batters, gave up six hits, seven runs (five earned), and walked two.

LSU led 5-0 after three innings. T. Edwards opened the scoring in the second with a solo shot. In the third, LSU added four runs, highlighted by Daniel’s RBI single and a two-run single by T. Edwards.

Oklahoma State began its rally attempt with two runs in the fourth and added another in the sixth to cut into the deficit, 5-3. LSU responded by adding four runs in the seventh on four hits, beginning with Daniel’s second RBI triple of the season, followed by a run-scoring single through the right side by infielder Ally Hutchins. Hutchins scored late in the inning thanks to an error, and a double steal by pinch hitter Maddox McKee and T. Edwards stretched LSU’s lead to 9-3. The Cowgirls scraped across a final run in the bottom of the seventh to make the score, 9-4.

Up Next
LSU plays No. 22/19 Duke at 3:30 p.m. CT on Friday.

