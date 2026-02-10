Draw Released for No. 17 LSU in the ITA National Indoor Team Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 17 LSU men’s tennis team – off to a 7-0 start – is bound to open the ITA National Indoor Team Championships on Friday, Feb. 13 when they face off against No. 5 TCU at 9:00 a.m. CT at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

LSU’s rise to No. 17 can be credited to its advancing to the ITA National Indoor Team Championships after wins over No. 16 Arizona and No. 22 Pepperdine. In the ITA Kickoff Weekend two weeks ago, the Tigers took down the hosts, Arizona, 4-3, and followed it up with another stellar showing against Pepperdine, downing them 4-2. Punching their ticket to the ITA Indoor Championships for the first time since 2006, LSU has continued to dominate the field so far this season.

LSU enters the tournament 7-0, the best record to begin their season since 2021. TCU is currently 7-1, their only loss coming to No. 1 Virginia, 1-6. Historically, the Horned Frogs lead the head-to-head matchup at 13-6, with their last meeting taking place in 2016. Now, ten years later, the Tigers seek to remain undefeated by knocking off yet another higher ranked opponent, which would be their fourth time doing so this season.

No. 17 LSU vs. No. 5 TCU headlines the opening match of the tournament. The winner of this match will face the winner of No. 7 Texas vs. No. 8 Texas A&M on Saturday at noon. Heading over to SMU at the Altec Tennis Complex, the semifinal round takes place on Monday, Feb. 16, followed by the championship match on Tuesday, Feb. 17. All of the action can be followed through the live video at https://lsul.su/4rkdRSf and live results at https://lsul.su/4tLOScn.

Danny Bryan, a former Tiger All-American in his fourth year at the helm, will make his first appearance in the ITA National Indoor Team Championships, and the first for LSU since 2006. Headlined by the tandem of freshmen at the top two spots in singles, Olaf Pieczkowski and Erik Arutiunian, they look to extend their perfect record to open the season.

LSU holds a 31-10 singles record and a 14-2 doubles record in the 2026 campaign. Additionally, the Tigers have captured the doubles point in every match, a factor that continues to prove critical for this team.

Finding themselves in the top 25 for the first time in two years, this tournament will ensure that LSU’s young squad is ready to compete in the NCAA postseason. With some of the nation’s top programs on display this weekend, the Purple and Gold will get a clear test of where they stand as conference play approaches.

For the latest updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, Facebook, and X.