LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Softball

No. 16/13 LSU Opens 2026 Campaign with the Tiger Classic

LSU will play six games in four days during its opening weekend.

LSU Tiger Classic Tournament Page Schedule Live Stats Game Notes Tickets +0
No. 16/13 LSU Opens 2026 Campaign with the Tiger Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 16/13 LSU opens the 2026 season with the Tiger Classic on Feb. 5-8 at Tiger Park.

The Tigers’ season opener will be against NC State at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 5, before playing a doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 6, versus Nevada (3 p.m. CT) and NC State (5:30 p.m. CT). LSU will take on Nevada for the second time at 5:30 p.m. CT on Feb. 7, and concludes the weekend on Sunday, Feb. 8, against Illinois (12:30 p.m. CT) and Lamar (3 p.m. CT).

Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard will call each LSU game on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, while Patrick Wright will join Girouard for Friday’s doubleheader. All LSU games will be on SEC Network +, and non-LSU contests will be streamed on ESPN+.

LSU is 25-4 in home openers since 1997 and has a 14-4 record against the 2026 Tiger Classic tournament field. The Tigers are 6-1 against NC State, 5-3 versus Illinois, 2-0 versus Lamar, and 1-0 against Nevada.

LSU is picked to finish seventh in the 2026 SEC Preseason Coaches Poll, with catcher Maci Bergeron and utility player Tori Edwards earning Preseason All-SEC honors after both were named 2025 NFCA All-Americans.

LSU returns 12 players from the 2025 roster, including seven starters, and welcomes 11 newcomers, including five transfers in pitcher Cece Cellura (San Diego State), infielder Kylee Edwards (Mississippi State), infielder Ally Hutchins (Kentucky), utility player Char Lorenz (Louisville) and pitcher Paytn Monticelli (Oklahoma/Wisconsin).

The opening weekend will also serve as a homecoming for some, as three of the head coaches coming to Baton Rouge this weekend have ties to the program: Victoria Hayward (Nevada), Lindsay Leftwich (NC State) and Tyra Perry (Illinois).

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.

vs. NC State

Long-time LSU assistant coach and current NC State Head Coach Lindsay Leftwich will return to coach at Tiger Park for the first time since 2023. Leftwich was by Coach Torina’s side for 12 seasons at LSU and four at Florida International before earning her first head role for the Wolf Pack. In her third season at the helm, NC State has a 55-52 record and will face a 2026 schedule featuring 12 teams that appeared in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Last season, NC State posted a 25-29 record and will return 50 percent of its home run and RBI production, in large part to senior catcher Hannah Church, who led NC State last season with 19 home runs and 53 RBI.

LSU is on a four-game winning streak against NC State. The clubs last played each other in 2023 when NC State participated in the Purple & Gold Challenge.

vs. Nevada

Nevada enters 2026 with momentum, picked to finish second in the Mountain West Conference, and has three players on the 2026 Preseason All-Mountain West Team, including Hailey McLean, who was tabbed the Mountain West Preseason Pitcher of the Year. The other two selections include infielders Madison Clark and Haylee Engelbrecht. Nevada won the 2025 Mountain West regular season title after a 41-14 overall record and 18-4 mark under the first-year head coach Victoria Hayward. Hayward was a graduate assistant under Coach Torina in 2015. Nevada will compete against eight teams that participated in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The lone meeting between LSU and Nevada was a 5-2 victory in 2018 at the Libby Matson Tournament in Stockton, Calif.

vs. Illinois

Illinois, coming off a 22-28 season and featuring 13 newcomers, is anchored by three veterans named to the 2026 Big Ten Softball Players to Watch: infielders Adisyn Caryl and Eileen Donahue, and pitcher Megan Nuechterlein. The Fighting Illini will bring former LSU Tiger and current head coach Tyra Perry back to Baton Rouge. Perry is a 1997 NFCA All-Region selection and ranks No. 9 all-time with a .545 career slugging percentage.

LSU has won three of the last four games against Illinois, all played at Tiger Park. The Tigers’ last victory over Illinois was a 3-2 decision during the 2024 Purple & Gold Challenge.

vs. Lamar

Lamar continues to improve after a 29-27 season, its second straight winning year and third with 20 or more wins, capped by a 2025 Southland Conference Semifinals run.

LSU has outscored Lamar 14-1 in its two meetings, including a 10-0 win in 2014 and a 4-1 victory in 2019. Both games were played at Tiger Park.

Having trouble viewing this document? Install the latest free Adobe Acrobat Reader and use the download link below.

View Full Screen

Related Stories

LSU Softball to Appear in 12 Televised Games During 2026 Season

LSU Softball to Appear in 12 Televised Games During 2026 Season

Half of LSU's 12 televised games will be aired from Tiger Park.
Bergeron, Edwards Selected on 2026 Preseason All-SEC Team

Bergeron, Edwards Selected on 2026 Preseason All-SEC Team

LSU picked to finish seventh in the Coaches' Preseason Poll.
LSU in the 2026 Preseason National Rankings

LSU in the 2026 Preseason National Rankings

LSU is ranked within the top 20 in all four major preseason polls entering the 2026 softball season.