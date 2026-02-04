NILSU MAX To Host Third-Annual NIL Gala, A Night That’s Just Different., Inside Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. — Playfly MAX at LSU, otherwise known as NILSU MAX, will host the third-annual NIL Gala, A Night That’s Just Different., on Saturday, April 25, 2026, it was announced today. The event will take place on the field of legendary Tiger Stadium.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Death Valley, one of the most iconic venues in all of sports, like never before.

Guests will arrive in style at Victory Hill, experience the Tigers’ gameday locker-room, hit the iconic WIN bar, and make their way onto the field, just like LSU legends of past, present and future.

The evening will kick off with a cocktail hour and a curated experience with various local vendors, before moving into formal programming, featuring an exclusive look at LSU’s NIL landscape and a chance to hear powerful perspectives from LSU’s student-athletes and coaches.

The night will continue with a live and silent auction and special guests featuring musical and star LSU talent to be named at a later date.

“This evening is about fostering relationships and highlighting the successes of LSU Athletics, both on and off the field,” said Mary Claire Logue, Executive Director of NILSU MAX. “Purchasing a table to this event is an opportunity to have a direct impact on championship level programs and experience first-hand how NILSU MAX helps LSU Athletics set the standard in the NIL space.”

NILSU MAX is the independent entity dedicated to identifying and securing NIL opportunities for Tiger student athletes.

“This gala is a wonderful example of NILSU Max’s commitment to bringing together LSU student athletes, our partners, and the Baton Rouge community in meaningful and authentic ways,” said Jon Bishop, Vice President of Playfly Max. “As the NIL landscape continues to evolve, experiences like this offer a clear look at how thoughtful partnerships with LSU student athletes can create value for businesses, strengthen community ties, and unite Tiger Nation.”

General ticket sales go live on February 11th, with packages starting at $5,000 with associated assets. Proceeds will go to support LSU student-athlete NIL opportunities. All opportunities to attend are outlined below.

Elite Level $50,000

Pre-Event VIP Experience

Meet & Greet with Star Talent Prior To The Event

Event Aspect Entitlement Opportunity

Three (3) Signed Lane Kiffin LSU Football Helmets

Three (3) Reserved Tables with 24 Total Event Tickets

24 Total “A Night That’s Just Different.” Signature Prints, three (3) signed by LSU Student-Athletes

First priority opportunity to be joined by an LSU Coach/ Notable Alumni at your table on a first-come, first-served basis

Premier Level $30,000

Meet & Greet with Star Talent Prior To The Event

Two (2) Signed Lane Kiffin LSU Football Helmets

Two (2) Reserved Tables with 16 Total Event Tickets

16 Total “A Night That’s Just Different.” Signature Prints, two (2) signed by LSU Student-Athletes

Second priority opportunity to be joined by an LSU Coach/ Notable Alumni at your table on a first-come, first-served basis

Pro-Level: $15,000

Signed Lane Kiffin LSU Football Helmet

Reserved Table with 8 Total Event Tickets

8 Total “A Night That’s Just Different.” Signature Prints, two (2) signed by LSU Student-Athletes

Third priority opportunity to be joined by an LSU Coach/ Notable Alumni at your table on a first-come, first-served basis

Gold Level: $10,000

Reserved Table with 10 Total Event Tickets

10 Total “A Night That’s Just Different.” Signature Prints, one (1) signed by LSU Student-Athletes

Purple Level: $5,000

Reserved Table with 10 Total Event Tickets

10 Total “A Night That’s Just Different.” Signature Prints

For more details about A Night That’s Just Different, make sure to follow LSU Athletics on X and Instagram. Questions can also be directed to nilsumax@lsusp.com.