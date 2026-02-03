Men Ranked No. 25 in Second Edition of Indoor USTFCCCA TFRI

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the second edition of the indoor national ratings for the 2026 season on Tuesday. The LSU men entered the top 25 for the first time with their No. 25 rank.

USTFCCCA Rankings

LSU has a total of five individuals currently inside the qualifying rankings needed to reach the NCAA Indoor Championships. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.

LSU Individual Projected National Qualifiers (according to USTFCCCA)

No. 4 | Jaiden Reid | 200m | 20.62

No. 5 | Jordan Turner | LJ | 7.96m [26-1.5]

No. 11 | Jaiden Reid | 60m | 6.59

No. 12 | Justine Jimoh | HJ | 2.18m [7-1.75]

No. 13 | Athaleyha Hinckson | 60m | 7.24

No. 16 | Joshua Caleb | 60m | 6.60

2025-26 LSU Indoor Rankings

LSU Men | No. 34 | Jan. 27

LSU Women | No. 92 | Jan. 27

LSU Men | No. 25 | Feb. 3

LSU Women | No. 69 | Feb. 3

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.