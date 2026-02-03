LSU Sweeps In-State Tulane, 7-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – Freshman Olaf Pieczkowski secured the clinching point on the top court with a 6-4, 6-1 result, earning his first singles win in the purple and gold. No. 21 LSU cruises past Tulane, sweeping them 7-0 today at the LSU Tennis Complex.

With today’s win, LSU’s 7-0 record ties its best start to a season since 2021. Tulane falls to a 1-2 record.

“We played a really good match and did what we needed to do to win,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “After yesterday, there were certain things that we didn’t feel too good about, and I challenged the guys to improve in those areas. They did a great job of staying tough throughout the match. We did a good job at managing their energy to get the doubles point. In singles, we got to a fast start, and everyone was able to close it out in straight sets. This will make everyone confident going into the Indoor Championships.”

Enzo Kohlmann and Olaf Pieczkowski made their court two debut today against AJ Mercer and Alec Gaudin. They found similar success at this spot, storming out to a 3-0 lead in no time. The pair was unstoppable, dropping only one game in their next four to open doubles for the Tigers, 6-1.

Sasa Markovic and Andrej Loncarevic have taken on the top spot every match so far this season. Like the previous match, they were able to dig themselves out of an early hole after falling 4-2 and a break. They brought it back to 5-4, but were unable to hold serve, losing the set 6-4. Tulane’s Daniel Phillips and Lance Nisbet handed them their first loss of the season, turning all eyes to the third doubles court – the deciding set for doubles.

Matias Ponce de Leon found a new partner today at the third spot in Rudy Ceccon. Ceccon is 1-1 on the season in that position, while Ponce de Leon enters undefeated in doubles play. The two opened against Steven Rice and Asaf Friedler with a break that put them ahead 3-1. From then on, both teams traded games, unable to break one another. The Tigers put it away 6-4, clinching the point for LSU and extending their seven-match streak of earning the doubles point.

Ponce de Leon returned to action on the fourth court, matched up against his doubles foe, Rice. The Spaniard has played many long matches this season, but today he dominated all the way through. Deadlocked at a 2-2 stalemate to begin the match, Ponce de Leon strung together four games to put the first set away 6-2. He carried this momentum to the succeeding set, opening 3-0. Despite close efforts, Rice could not get a break from the first-year Tiger, leading Ponce de Leon to ice the second set 6-1. With this win, he achieved his longest win streak of the season at three, putting the Tigers up 2-0.

Markovic entered the day undefeated on Court Five and faced Piotr Andrzejewski, looking to keep that streak alive. Each player got on the board in their opening service game, before Markovic rallied five straight to conclude the first set 6-1. Similarly, he stole another break early on in the following set. Sitting at a 3-0 advantage, the freshman from Chicago made a run, tying the set at 3-3. However, Markovic put together a three-game stretch of his own, closing out the set 6-3. LSU was up 3-0, only a point away from remaining perfect on the season.

Pieczkowski, still looking for his first singles win of the season, stepped foot on the No. 1 court in his third appearance. Taking on Phillips, the first set began more tense than any other match so far today. At 2-2, Pieczkowski was able to find a break and take a 3-2 edge. The Polish native was able to serve out the set, 6-4, just one away from clinching for the Tigers. Pieczkowski struck first at the start of the second set, stealing a break early. Under pressure with his back against the wall, Phillips was unable to gain any opportunity for a comeback, only getting one game past the freshman. Pieczkowski clinched for LSU with a down-the-line winner, posting a second-set score of 6-1.

Enzo Kohlmann returned to the second spot where he began his season, sharing the court with Friedler. Kohlmann imposed his will early on, going up a break at 3-2. He refused to let his lead slip, putting away the first set 6-3. The next set began reversed, where the Brazilian native suffered a 4-3 deficit midway through. However, to avoid heading into a third set, Kohlmann put up three consecutive games to wrap up the match with a 6-4 second set. LSU improved to 5-0, while the sophomore reached a three-match winning streak in singles.

Loncarevic looked to redeem himself from doubles and get back into the win column in singles. At the third spot, he quickly challenged Gaudin by taking a 4-0 lead. The junior from Tulane failed to make a run; each player split the next four games, concluding the opening set at 6-2. The following set went back and forth, both holding serves until they approached 5-4. Then, Loncarevic put together a three-game run and set himself up to seal the match with an ace at 7-5. LSU was one point away from posting its third sweep of the season.

Sliding up to the No. 6 court, Ceccon aimed to pick up where he left off. Currently at a 3-0 singles record, he lined up against Andres Delgadillo. After each player won their opening service game, Ceccon forged ahead, stealing the first of two breaks in the opening set to put him up 3-1. He remained on track, putting it away at 6-3. The freshman from Mexico hung on for longer in the second set, but eventually found himself at a 4-2 deficit halfway through. Ceccon took two of the next four, finishing off the set 6-4 and completing the 7-0 sweep for LSU.

Next up for the Tigers is the ITA National Indoor Team Championships. They will travel to the host site, Baylor, to begin the tournament on Feb. 13. The Tigers will wait until next week for their opponent to be revealed upon the ITA’s release of the tournament bracket.

LSU vs. Tulane

Feb 03, 2026 at Baton Rouge, La

LSU Tennis Complex

#21 LSU 7, Tulane 0

Singles competition

1. Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. Daniel Phillips (TULM) 6-4, 6-1

2. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) def. Asaf Friedler (TULM) 6-3, 6-4

3. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Alec Gaudin (TULM) 6-2, 7-5

4. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Steven Rice (TULM) 6-2, 6-1

5. Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Piotr Andrzejewski (TULM) 6-1, 6-3

6. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Andres Delgadillo (TULM) 6-3, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. Daniel Phillips/Lance Nisbet (TULM) def. Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 6-4

2. Enzo Kohlmann/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. AJ Mercer/Alec Gaudin (TULM) 6-1

3. Rudy Ceccon/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Steven Rice/Asaf Friedler (TULM) 6-4

Match Notes:

Tulane Men’s Tennis 1-2

LSU 7-0; National ranking #21

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (4,5,1,2,3,6)

Official: Richie Weaver