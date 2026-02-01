Steve Carter Baton Rouge ATP Challenger Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La – For the first time, the ATP Challenger Tour is coming to Baton Rouge. Courtesy of Team E, the Steve Carter Baton Rouge ATP Challenger will be held at the LSU Tennis Complex from Feb. 8-15, 2026.

Attendees to all matches at the LSU Tennis Complex will be required to comply with the university’s clear-bag policy.

As an athlete at LSU from 1963–65, Steve Carter, the tournament’s namesake, was a three-year letterwinner for the men’s tennis team. He also took on leadership roles off the court, including serving as president of the LSU student body in 1965–66.

Carter was named head coach of the LSU men’s tennis team in 1975 and posted a 76–19 record over four seasons. During that stretch, he led LSU to its second-ever SEC championship in 1976 and the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1978, earning SEC Coach of the Year honors in each historic run. After his coaching tenure, he joined LSU’s administration as assistant athletic director in 1987 and later served as associate AD until 1995. Following his time at LSU, Carter represented District 68 as a Louisiana State Representative for 12 years, serving three consecutive terms beginning in 2007.

In 2021, Carter passed away at the age of 77. 50 years after his SEC Championship, the tournament is named in recognition of his contributions to the LSU tennis program, the university, and the state of Louisiana.

Beginning on Feb. 8, play will take place at the indoor courts of the LSU tennis complex. Players who headline this tournament’s main draw are none other than LSU’s pair of standout freshmen, Erik Arutiunian and Olaf Pieczkowski.

Arutiunian has secured two ITF professional titles, each coming within the last two years, and holds a career-high ATP singles ranking of 430. Pieczkowski lands himself in the main draw as well, with three ITF professional titles under his belt and a career-high singles ranking of 455, with his two most recent coming in the last year. Both players seek their first ATP Challenger title. Both enter the event in pursuit of their first ATP Challenger title.

The field includes several players with Grand Slam experience, with career-high ranks as high top 100 in the world. Many have LSU connections, too. From 2019 to 2022, Ronald Hohmann played for the Tigers, earning two All-SEC Second Team honors and ITA All-American recognition, making his return in front of a familiar crowd. Boris Arias, a 2016 graduate and two-time ITA Doubles All-American, will also showcase his talents in doubles. Additionally, Stefan Kozlov, with a career-high ATP ranking of No. 103, experience in all four Grand Slam events, and 11 ATP Challenger titles, strengthens the LSU ties – his brother, Boris Kozlov, also competed for LSU.

Team E is the driving force behind the Steve Carter ATP Challenger. As a non-profit organization created by Paul and Tonya Anderson, they are committed to strengthening the community of tennis players. By raising funds to improve public tennis facilities and programs, they fulfill their mission of giving back to their son, Ethan Anderson’s memory.

For the latest updates and access to informational links on the tournament, follow @br_challenger2026 on Instagram and Baton Rouge Challenger on Facebook.