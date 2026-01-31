Abigael Chemnagei Breaks LSU 3000-Meter Record at Razorback Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field team closed the final day of action at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track with three new times on the all-time LSU performance list.

The top moment of the weekend and season came at the end of Saturday’s meet with the women’s 3000 meter. Freshman Abigael Chemnagei got her second race of the season under her belt as she established a new LSU record of 9:03.04 to finish 11th overall in a loaded field. Not far behind her was Edna Chepkemoi finishing 13th with a new personal-best time and No. 2 time in LSU PL history of 9:07.08.

Both the women’s and men’s 60-meter races set the track on fire, but it sizzled out as both race finals were not contended.

Heading into the final the Tiger trio of Joshua Caleb, Jaiden Reid and Myles Thomas were having a field day. The top time of the day came from Reid who clocked the No. 9 time in the NCAA this season of 6.59 seconds in the prelims. Caleb joined the LSU all-time top 10 list with the time of 6.60 seconds in the semifinals, moving him to No. 5. Thomas clocked a season-best time of 6.66 seconds in the semis to close out the speedy trio.

On the women’s side, freshman Athaleyha Hinckson broke her Guyanese U20 national record in the 60m for the second and third time of the season. Hinckson lined up and clocked a time of 7.27 seconds in the prelims and then went 7.24 seconds in the semifinals to close her weekend.

Casey Goetschel ran a 3000m PR of 8:16.45.

Trenton Sandler ran a mile PR of 4:07.26.

Amal Glasgow ran an indoor 400m PR of 46.70.

Princesse Hyman threw a shot put PR of 46-1.5.

