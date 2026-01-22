LSU Gymnastics Welcomes Kentucky in 2026 Home Opener 

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 4 LSU Gymnastics team (2-1-1) will welcome Kentucky (0-4) for their 2026 home opener on Friday, January 23 at 6:30 p.m. CT inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The meet will air live on ESPN2 with John Roethlisberger (PxP), Sam Peszek (Analyst) and Taylor Davis (reporter) calling the action.

The Tigers are looking to continue a 15-win streak inside the PMAC this Friday against the Wildcats. LSU is 89-10-0 all-time against Kentucky and 25-2-0 when competing against them at home. LSU won their last regular season dual-meet against Kentucky in 2024.

Both teams are coming off losses, with the Tigers losing at No. 8 Georgia and the Wildcats losing against Arizona State.

Live stats and streaming information for Friday’s matchup between the Tigers and the Wildcats can be found here.

Last Time On The Floor

The Tigers fell to No. 8 Georgia in their second road meet of the season last Friday night by a final score of 197.200-196.850. Despite the loss, multiple Tigers put up career high numbers against the Bulldogs.

In only her second beam routine of her career, Lexi Zeiss put up a career high 9.875 to finish out a strong three-event night for the sophomore while Amari Drayton recorded a career high 9.925 on beam and Kaliya Lincoln put up a career high 9.925 on floor in the anchor spot.

The squad took home four individual event titles after the meet in Athens.

Chio put together a standout performance, outright winning the vault and beam titles. McClain also finished the meet tied for first on bars with her 9.950 and Ulrich’s 39.275 on the night earned her the first all-around title of her LSU career.

Week Three Rankings



LSU sits at No. 4 in the country after their first two meets of the 2026 season with an average of 197.175. Florida sits in first with an average of 197.575, while Oklahoma and Alabama round out the top three this week.

In the event rankings, LSU sits in the top 10 on vault (49.200), bars (49.463) and beam (49.400). The Tigers are the No. 3 bars squad in the nation currently.

Kailin Chio and Madison Ulrich are two of the top 20 all-arounders in the nation in the week three rankings, as Ulrich sits at No. 13 and Chio at No. 17. Chio also sits No. 4 in the country on vault and No. 2 on beam.

Konnor McClain ranks No. 4 on bars with her average of 9.938 and Courtney Blackson ranks No. 12 with an average of 9.900.

Amari Drayton and Kaliya Lincoln also sit amongst the top 25 performers on two events. Drayton is No. 8 on beam and Lincoln is No. 22 on floor after two career high performances from the duo last week.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.