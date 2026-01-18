No. 6 LSU Defeats No. 13 Oklahoma, 91-72, In Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – In front of Oklahoma’s first sold out crowd since 2009, the sixth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team defeated the 13th-ranked Sooners, 91-72, Sunday afternoon inside the Lloyd Noble Center led by senior Flau’jae Johnson’s double-double effort and sophomore Jada Richard’s career high 21 points.

With the victory, LSU picked up its third straight win in conference play, improving its record to 17-2 overall and 3-2 in the SEC. With the loss, Oklahoma dropped its third straight ballgame with its record moving to 14-4 on the year and 2-3 in league play.

The Tigers will return to action on Thursday when LSU takes on Texas A&M in Bryan-College Station at Reed Arena. The contest is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. CT on SEC Network. Fans are encouraged to tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

Johnson and Richard led the LSU scoring attack as Johnson added 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks. Richard finished with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in addition to her career high in points.

Joining Johnson and Richard, freshman Grace Knox (13), junior Mikaylah Williams (10) and junior MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) recorded double-digits in points.

LSU’s ability to get to the free throw line shined through with the Tigers converting on 29-of-33 (87.9%) attempts. The Sooners, in comparison, attempted 12 and knocked down eight. LSU kept Oklahoma off the free throw line until the third quarter.

Oklahoma got off to a hot start shooting the ball, jumping out to an early 11-2 lead courtesy of three three-pointers and a made layup from center Raegan Beers. LSU responded quickly to tie the contest at 13 with a 9-0 run by the first media timeout. The Tigers flipped the script on the Sooners in the second portion of the first quarter by outscoring the home team, 11-3, through the end of the first.

Through the media timeout in the second quarter, LSU maintained its lead over Oklahoma, leading 37-31 with 4:25 remaining in the first half. The Tigers were led by Johnson in the quarter with nine points. After the timeout, LSU was able to extend its lead to 12 twice. The Sooners made the final bucket of the half, which ended with LSU leading 45-35 through the first 20 minutes.

Johnson and Richard led the Tigers at the break with 15 points and nine points, respectively. LSU shot 11-of-14 from the charity stripe in the half compared to Oklahoma’s zero attempts.

By the media timeout in the third quarter, Oklahoma had closed the gap to as close as five points. LSU kept the Sooners at arm’s length as it held the 55-48 advantage with 4:57 left in the third period. Coming out of the timeout, LSU went on a 7-2 scoring run before OU decided to call its second timeout of the game. The Tigers led 62-50 with 3:00 left in the third.

LSU would lengthen its lead to 18, holding a 70-52 advantage over the Sooners heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, LSU jumped out to the Tigers’ largest lead of the afternoon at 24. OU battled its way back with several baskets that made it a 76-63 ballgame. With 5:28 remaining in the contest, LSU got the momentum back, extending the lead to 22 and finishing the game with a 91-72 victory against the top 15 Sooners.