LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Gymnastics

Season 4 of The Climb Premieres Now on LSU+

Go inside LSU Gymnastics on The Climb, a season-long behind-the-scenes docuseries covering the 2026 campaign for the Tigers

+0
Season 4 of The Climb Premieres Now on LSU+

Tiger fans: The Climb is back! You are not going to want to miss it. Lock in your annual subscription to LSU+ using this special offer. Use code LSU25 after you register to unlock your discounted subscription.

Presented by Baton Rouge Super Chevy Dealers | LSU Gymnastics took their annual team advance to Gulf Shores, where they spent time reflecting, building, and creating a new theme for the season. After a strong preseason, the Tigers hosted a record crowd for their Open Mike Night Showcase at the PMAC, before officially kicking off the 2026 season at the third-annual Sprouts Collegiate Quad in Utah.

Watch Episode 1 NOW Register to LSU+

Related Stories

Kailin Chio Claims First SEC Award of 2026, Named Gymnast of the Week After Standout Season Opener Performance

Kailin Chio Claims First SEC Award of 2026, Named Gymnast of the Week After Standout Season Opener Performance

January 2026 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

January 2026 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

LSU Gymnastics Finishes Tied On Top at Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad with 197.500; Oklahoma Wins On Tiebreaker

LSU Gymnastics Finishes Tied On Top at Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad with 197.500; Oklahoma Wins On Tiebreaker