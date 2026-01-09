LSU Women's Golf Signee Scores Win In Top Australian Amateur Event

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf signee Raegan Denton posted a 72-hole total of 287 to win the women’s Australian Masters of the Amateurs on Friday, one of the most prestigious amateur events held in Australia.

Denton, from Adelaide, who also won her last two events of 2025, is ranked 51st in the World Amateur Golf Rankings at present. Her ranking should change after this event is added in for next Wednesday’s rankings. She has posted seven tournament wins in the last two-year ranking period of the WAGR.

The tournament was held at the Southern Golf Club in Melbourne.

Denton posted rounds of 75-66-71-75 on the par 73 course with her second round 66 setting a course record. Denton scored a 1-shot win over American Catherine Park at 4-under 288 with Japan’s Anna Iwanaga another two shots back at 2-under 290.

Denton closed 25 with wins in the NextGen Amateur Tour World Final and the Port Philip Open Amateur and Victorian Amateur last month.

She was also on the Australian National Team at the prestigious Espirito Santo Trophy in October.

Denton, who was listed as the No. 7 top signee in the class of 2026, will join the Tigers for the 2026-27 women’s golf season at LSU.