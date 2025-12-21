Tigers Take Down Texas-Arlington, 110-45

BATON ROUGE, La. – In its final game before the holiday break, the fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team was paced by freshman Grace Knox and junior MiLaysia Fulwiley with 20-plus points each en route to a 110-45 victory over Texas-Arlington Sunday afternoon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

With the victory, LSU secured its 13th straight win since the start of the season, improving its overall record to 13-0. With the loss, UT-Arlington dropped to 6-6 on the season.

LSU will return to action after the holiday break a week from Sunday on Dec. 28. The Tigers are scheduled to face Alabama State inside the Maravich Center at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network as Sam Gore (pxp) and Tamika Catchings (analyst) call the action. Tiger fans are also encouraged to tune in to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the call.

Knox was the Tigers’ leading scorer with a career high 25 points and 12 rebounds, finishing with her second career double-double. Her 25 points is the highest point total by any Tiger through 13 games. Fulwiley, who has scored in double digits in 11 straight games, had a season-high 23 points and seven rebounds with two assists and five steals.

Knox knocked down a career high 10 shots out of 18 attempts from the floor.

“She’s just an athlete,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “Good lord, you can’t block her out. You can’t keep her from flying to the boards. She finishes in traffic. She works really hard defensively for a freshman, she’s gonna make mistakes, but her mistakes are done with effort. You’re not gonna bury Grace (Knox) too many times in that paint. She’ll pull that chair out from under you and try to get a deflection. And she might have had her best game here since she’s been at LSU.”

Senior Amiya Joyner, who came into Sunday’s contest with 990 career rebounds, grabbed 11 boards to surpass the 1,000 career rebounds milestone. Joyner recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds for the 45th double-double of her career spanning three seasons at East Carolina and one season at LSU.

Other Tigers that scored in double figures were senior Flau’jae Johnson (14) and sophomore Jada Richard (10).

LSU’s defense forced a season-high 34 turnovers and blocked 11 shots put up by the Mavericks. It was the first instance LSU blocked 10 or more shots since Nov. 12, 2025, when the Tigers recorded 12 against Mississippi Valley State. Fulwiley tallied the most blocked shots with four, matching her career high.

LSU associate head coach Bob Starkey was honored pregame for his 25 years of service to the institution. Starkey, during his extensive time in Baton Rouge has coached legendary players on the men’s and women’s side, including current assistant coach Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles, Temeka Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Angel Reese, and Aneesah Morrow.

Starkey’s ongoing and decorated career featured the LSU program’s first national championship in 2023.

“We love Bob Starkey’s intensity,” Mulkey said. “We love his old-school mentality. I love what he brings to me as the head coach, but I love his stories that he tells. I trust him. I love that he has my intensity when needed. I love that he has my humor and wit when needed. He puts effort into getting their attention. The man should be in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s the only associate head coach to ever take a team to a Final Four. What are we waiting on? I wish I could give him more than a plaque or frame today. The best thing I can do is keep preaching that the man deserves to be in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.”

LSU got the scoring started in the first quarter, jumping out to 4-0 lead before the Mavericks decided to call their first timeout. LSU sophomore Kate Koval drained two free throws and Richard knocked down a jumper with 8:07 remaining in the period. UTA battled back to bring the score within two at 9-7, but LSU responded with an 18-3 run that closed out the first quarter with a Tiger lead of 27-10.

Out of the quarter break, Joyner started the scoring with a made free throw. UTA matched with its own before LSU went on a 21-3 run and led the Mavericks at 49-13 at the 3:02 mark. The Tigers finished the first half of the ballgame with the 57-21 advantage.

Going down the stretch of the final two quarters, LSU outscored the opponent 53-24 to close out the Tigers’ 110-45 victory.