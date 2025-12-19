Men's Tennis Inks Olaf Pieczkowski

BATON ROUGE, La. – Olaf Pieczkowski is set to sign with the LSU Men’s tennis team, Head Coach Danny Bryan announced Friday. The Polish national will join the squad in the spring of 2026.

During his junior career, Pieczkowski was ranked No. 13 in the world for the ITF Junior Under 18s.

Currently, Pieczkowski has a 13.84 UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) in singles and 13.10 in doubles. He holds an ATP ranking of No. 458 in the world, joining Erik Arutiunian as another Tiger ranked inside the ATP top 475.

Pieczkowski is the second player committed to LSU this year who holds multiple professional titles. He has won three ITF professional tournaments. In addition to one singles title, his two doubles titles were captured in the 2025 editions of the M15 Monastir and M15 Oslo. He aims to continue this success as he suits up for the purple and gold in the spring.

“Olaf is an exceptional addition to LSU Tennis,” said associate head coach Justin Butsch. “He has achieved success at every level of the game he has encountered, and I am confident he will continue that success in collegiate tennis. Throughout the recruiting process, I had the opportunity to get to know Olaf well and quickly recognized his competitive character. He is a player who embraces challenges, competes with confidence, and consistently believes in his ability to succeed. I look forward to helping Olaf continue his development both on and off the court, and there is no better place for that growth than LSU.”