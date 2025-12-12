Women's Basketball Prepares For Louisiana Tech Matchup In Smoothie King Center

BATON ROUGE, La. – The fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team heads down to New Orleans for the third time this season to take on Louisiana Tech in the Compete 4 Cause Classic inside the New Orleans’ Pelicans Smoothie King Center arena Saturday night.

LSU, which has won 10 straight games, will take on the Lady Techsters who hold a 5-3 record going into the contest.

The contest will be the first of two games in a doubleheader format, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. CT on ESPNU with Chuckie Kempf (pxp) and Christy Thomaskutty (analyst) on the call. The LSU men’s basketball team will follow the women’s team at 7:30 p.m. CT to take on SMU in game two of the doubleheader. Fans are encouraged to listen to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action. Tiger fans can follow along on 98.1 or 100.7.

In its 10th consecutive victory, LSU collected its ninth 100-point output on the season, which is the most by any LSU team.

The Tigers will play the Lady Techsters for the 32nd time in series history with LSU leading 17-14 all-time. LSU is 4-2 against La. Tech when playing at a neutral site. The last time both teams played at a neutral site was 2006 when they met in the Katrina Relief Basketball Classic in New Orleans.

LSU has played in several NBA arenas throughout its history, but the contest between LSU and Louisiana Tech at the Smoothie King Center marks the first time the Tigers have played in such a venue since 2013 during the regular season. LSU last played at an NBA arena when it defeated Iowa in the 2023 National Championship game.

With this matchup at the home of the Pelicans, it signals the first time LSU has played in an NBA arena since the Tigers battled Rutgers and Michigan at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. At the time, LSU was competing in the Barclays Center Invitational, where the Tigers beat the Scarlet Knights, 69-65, and the Wolverines, 64-62.

For the second time in her head coaching career, Coach Kim Mulkey will lead a team against her alma mater Louisiana Tech. Mulkey, who played for Louisiana Tech from 1980-84, won one national championship each at the AIAW level and the NCAA level. Mulkey was a member of the final AIAW Championship in 1983 and the first NCAA Championship in 1984. During her time in Ruston, Louisiana Tech amassed 130 wins in 136 total games and in addition to the national titles, she was part of two other Final Fours and one national runner-up season.

The only other time Mulkey coached against her alma mater came in 2009 when Baylor welcomed La. Tech to the Ferrell Center in Waco and downed the Lady Techsters 77-67.

After finishing her playing career at Louisiana Tech, she became an assistant coach under Leon Barmore from 1985-2000 when La. Tech held a record of 430-68 in 15 seasons. Mulkey developed under coaching legends Sonja Hogg and Barmore, who is the second winningest coach all-time by winning percentage (.869). Mulkey was a part of another Lady Techster national title in her assistant coach days.

In her 25-plus seasons as a head coach, Mulkey has accumulated 764 wins to 124 losses at Baylor and LSU.