LSU Falls to Texas Tech, 82-58, in the Coast to Coast Challenge

FORT WORTH, Texas – The LSU men’s basketball team lost its first game of the season as it fell to Texas Tech, 82-58, in the Coast to Coast Challenge here Sunday afternoon in the Dickies Arena.

With the loss, LSU drops to 8-1 overall. Texas Tech improves to 7-2 on the season.

LSU was never able to get its offense going and Texas Tech was firing from long range with ease, making 9-of-15 first half three-point attempts. Unfortunately, for LSU, the Tigers could only hit 2-of-13 from distance as the Red Raiders were able to pack in its defense inside the arc.

Texas Tech shot 17-of-33 (51.5%) from the floor to the Tigers 9-of-35 (25.7%). The Red Raiders were able to build a 21-point, 47-26, advantage by halftime.

Dedan Thomas Jr. led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points, while Michael Nwoko posted 10 points and seven rebounds. It was the ninth consecutive game that Nwoko has scored in double figures.

The Red Raiders were led by Christian Anderson with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting and five from the perimeter. Besides, scoring from long range, Anderson also dished out eight assists. Lejuan Watts had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while JT Toppin had 11 points and 10 boards. Jaylen Petty had 11 points.

For the game, Texas Tech was 28-of-60 from the field (46.7 percent) and almost identical from distance, hitting for the game 13-of-27 (46.1 percent). LSU would finish at 33.3 percent (21-of-63) and just 4-of-24 from outside the arc (16.7 percent). LSU was outrebounded, 48-33.

The Tigers turned the ball over just nine times and scored 18 points off Texas Tech’s 14 turnovers.

The Tigers are back in action Saturday, Dec. 13, traveling to face SMU in the Compete 4 Cause Classic. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, following a 5 p.m. women’s game between LSU and Louisiana Tech.

—

LSU vs. Texas Tech

December 7, 2025

LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon

From the LSU Sports Radio Network

On Texas Tech’s offensive performance…

“They really assaulted the three-point line in the first half. They hit some tough ones late in the clock, but then we missed a couple of assignments, and they made us pay. When you look at the game, we got outscored 27 points from behind the arc and that was the difference in the game. I thought offensively we hurt ourselves some in the first half. We missed some scoring opportunities around the rim, their physicality really bothered us there; a couple of turnovers led to some transition disadvantage situations where they really made us pay.”

On bouncing back after suffering the first loss of the season…

“There’s disappointment, but our players need to know that we have a good team. There’re certainly no excuses, but this is our third game away from home in nine days. I thought we looked a little fatigued, so we’ve got to evaluate some things there, but give credit to Texas Tech. I thought they were outstanding. We did not answer the bell in the first half, and therefore they were able to dominate the game.”