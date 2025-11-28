Football Travels to Norman to Face Oklahoma in Regular Season Finale

The Fightin’ Tigers of LSU (7-4) hit the road to Norman on Saturday for an afternoon battle with No. 8 Oklahoma in the gridiron regular-season finale.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Mark Jones, Roddy Jones and Quint Kessenich will be on the television broadcast, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will be on the LSU Sports Radio Network call.

Last week, the Tigers picked up a victory over Conference USA opponent Western Kentucky on Senior Night, where the program honored its 27-member senior class prior to kickoff. The LSU defense posted another stellar outing, highlighted by freshman corner DJ Pickett, who had five tackles, a sack and an interception, to lead the team to their seventh win of the season.

Fans can hear exclusive sit-down interviews with LSU’s senior class on the latest episode of The Path on LSU Plus.

The final battle of the regular season pic.twitter.com/bRy8Jbgfda — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 27, 2025

“A very emotional day for many,” head coach Frank Wilson said. “I shared with our team: take it in, soak it in. As you go down that Tiger Walk, reflect on that because it will be your very last time as a player. Enjoy it. Realize how fortunate you are to have this opportunity.”

The Sooners will be the fourth Top-10 and sixth Top-20 team the Tigers will face this year. LSU will be making its first trip to Oklahoma on Saturday and the meeting will be only the fifth all-time between the two programs. The Tigers lead the overall series, 3-1, which includes a 37-17 victory last year in Death Valley in what was the first time the teams met as conference foes.

“Certainly a formidable opponent that is very, very talented,” Wilson said of Oklahoma. “Extremely well-cached. We’ll see the Tigers go into Norman for the first time. I’ve never been there in any capacity. It will be fun and a great challenge for us and certainly something we’re looking forward to.”

Quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. will be making his third-straight start for the Tigers. The sophomore has thrown for 647 yards and a touchdown in 2025, along with adding 72 yards and a score with his legs. Center Braelin Moore, wide receivers Aaron Anderson and Nic Anderson, and defensive end Gabriel Reliford will be unavailable for the game.

On Tuesday, cornerback Mansoor Delane was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the premier defensive back in the country. Delane has only allowed 13 receptions and 147 total yards all year with two interceptions, nine PBUs, and a QB passer rating of 27.5 allowed. The numbers speak for themselves.

A lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/ALjyp8VD73 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 27, 2025

Oklahoma is led by quarterback John Mateer, who has thrown for 2,260 yards through the air for 10 touchdowns. Running back Xavier Robinson has rushed for 408 yards on 74 carries with four touchdowns, while Tory Blaylock has accounted for 402 yards on 98 carries with four scores as well. At receiver, Isaiah Sategna III leads the team with 827 yards on 56 catches and six touchdowns, while tight end Jaren Kanak has 467 yards on 34 catches. Deion Burks also has 452 yards on 46 catches and two scores.

Defensively, linebacker Kip Lewis leads the unit with 68 tackles and three sacks, while Owen Heinecke is second with 60 tackles and two sacks. OU leads the SEC in scoring defense (14.0) and rush defense (81.1) and they are No. 3 in total defense (280.5).

“They are pretty stingy when it comes to their defensive front,” Wilson said. “They are nasty on the back end as well as they contest passes. They have depth. They addressed some of the needs within their team and they got better with the personnel that they had.”