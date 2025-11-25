Football's Delane Among Three Finalists for Jim Thorpe Award

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior cornerback Mansoor Delane has been selected as one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, ESPN and the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday.

The Thorpe Award is presented annually to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

Delane is joined on the list of finalists by Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore. Past LSU winners of the Thorpe Award include Grant Delpit (2019), Morris Claiborne (2011) and Patrick Peterson (2010).

In his first season with the Tigers after transferring from Virginia Tech, Delane has been a standout on defense, leading the Tigers and ranking No. 2 in the SEC in passes defended with 12. He has two interceptions and 10 pass breakups to his credit despite rarely having the ball thrown in his direction.

In 10 appearances this season, Delane has allowed only 13 receptions for 147 yards and no touchdowns. He’s also given up only two receiving first downs and is holding opponents to a 38.2 completion rate on passes thrown his way.

Through 11 games, Delane’s performance has helped the Tigers rank No. 1 in the SEC in pass efficiency defense with a 109.7 rating. The Tiger defense is one of only two in the SEC to have more interceptions (14) than touchdown passes allowed (8).

LSU also leads the SEC in passes defended (61), interceptions (14) and pass breakups (47). LSU ranks No. 10 nationally in interceptions, No. 11 in passes defended and No. 17 in pass breakups.