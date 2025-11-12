Softball Signs Seven to the 2027 Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU softball head coach Beth Torina announced the signing of seven student-athletes who make up the 2026 signing class on Wednesday.

Catcher Samantha Alekman (El Dorado Hills, Calif.), infielder Giselle De Casas (Hayward, Calif.), pitcher Addie Rackley (Buford, Ga.), outfielder Adelynn Siegel (Shiner, Texas), pitcher Ayla Tuua (Murieta, Calif.), catcher Karmen Vazquez (Hanford, Calif.) and outfielder Sydnee Williams (Phoenix, Ariz.) have signed to join the LSU softball 2027 roster. LSU’s 2026 signing class ranks No. 3 in the nation according to D1Softball and Softball America/Rivals.

Alekman is a four-star catcher, according to Softball America/Rivals, ranking No. 3 in the state of California and at her position. Alekman plays for LTG Henderson/Carda 18U and at Oak Ridge High School. Alekman also played for the U.S. Women’s National 15U team, where she was the leading hitter and Offensive MVP after her team won the U.S. Women’s 15U Softball World Cup.

De Casas is a three-star infielder, according to Softball America/Rivals, who plays club ball for the Universal Macias 18U team and Castro Valley High School. De Casas is a three-time All-League selection, including first team honors in 2024-2025, and was the 2023 Rookie of the Year and Offensive MVP. She also helped her team with the 2022-2023 WACC12 League Champions.

Rackley is a five-star pitcher according to Softball America/Rivals and is the No. 9 ranked player in the nation, No. 2 in the state of Georgia and No. 4 at her position. Rackley has played club ball for Georgia Impact, where she is a two-time national champion, and at Buford High School, where she is a three-time state champion.

Siegel is a four-star outfielder, according to Softball America/Rivals, who plays club ball with Impact Gold Jackson 18U and attends Shiner High School. Siegel helped her high school team win the 2024 Texas 2A State Championship title and was the state runner-up in 2025. She is a two-time Texas High School Coaches Association All-State selection and a two-time Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State selection.

Tuua is a four-star pitcher according to Softball America/Rivals, who ranks No. 6 in the state of California, and she is the ninth-ranked pitcher in her class. Tuaa is the California Gatorade Player of the Year and has played club for BSC Bengals Briggs 18U and at Destiny Christian Academy. Tuua is a two-time California Interscholastic Federation Section Champion, a two-time Northern California Regional State Champion, and a two-time PGF All-American.

Vazquez is a four-star catcher according to Softball America/Rivals, who ranks No. 4 in the state of California and No. No. 4 at her position. Vazquez plays club ball for Central California Dirtdogs Vazquez 18U Gold, where she is a two-time TCS Future Stars All-American and 2024 PGF All-American. At Hanford West High School, Vazquez has been honored as the team’s MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year, and has been named a three-time All-State First Team selection.

Williams is a five-star outfielder, according to Softball America/Rivals, and ranks No. 3 at her position and No. 4 in the state of Arizona. Williams has played three seasons of club with the Arizona Storm Mathis and is a Top 25 Tournament Champion. She also plays at Sandra Day O’Connor High School. Williams, a 2023 Regional Player of the Year and two-time All-Region First team selection, enters her senior season batting .519 on 160 hits, including 31 home runs, and has 131 RBI.

