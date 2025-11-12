Basketball Signing Day Continues With Four-Star Wing Kevin Thomas

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball program continues its signing momentum, welcoming four-star wing Kevin Thomas of Montverde Academy in Florida to the 2026-27 roster.

Thomas, a 6-7 forward with nearly a 6-10 wingspan, is ranked No. 56 by the ESPN.com recruiting board and No. 71 nationally by 247Sports.com. ESPN.com also ranks him No. 23 nationally at the small forward position.

He is currently part of the 2025–26 Montverde team that was ranked preseason No. 5 in the national high school poll by MaxPreps.

Last season, he played at Sagemont Prep in Weston, Florida and averaged 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.3 steals as the school won the Florida Class 1A state title.

“Kevin Thomas is an athletic 6-7 wing who will bring perimeter scoring and explosiveness to our program,” said LSU Coach Matt McMahon. “Like our other signees, Kevin has great size and the versatility to defend multiple positions on the court. His ability to shoot the three and attack the basket off the bounce will fit in well with our offensive system. We look forward to his arrival in Baton Rouge next summer.”

Thomas was part of the USA Basketball Training Camp in Colorado Springs last month and was invited to attend this year’s USA Men’s Junior National Team minicamp in San Antonio, Texas.

Playing for SoH Elite on the Under Armour AAU Circuit this past summer, he averaged 11.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals. He shot 40 percent from the field, including 32 percent from distance.

Thomas adds his name to an LSU signing class that earlier included Marcus Vaughns, a 6-8 forward from Australia.