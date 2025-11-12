Signing Day Begins For Basketball as LSU Adds Australian Forward Marcus Vaughns

BATON ROUGE – LSU Basketball Coach Matt McMahon announced Wednesday that 6-8 forward Marcus Vaughns of Melbourne, Australia is LSU’s first signee of the early signing period, following receipt and approval of his paperwork by the LSU Athletics Department.

Vaughns, who was part of the NBA Global Academy and took part in Basketball Without Borders during the NBA All-Star Weekend, plays for the Centre of Excellence in Australia. The NBA Global Academy provides development for top high school-age players outside the U.S. through a holistic approach that includes basketball skills, education, and life skills.

“We are excited to welcome Marcus Vaughns to Louisiana State University,” said Coach McMahon. “Marcus is an incredibly humble talent from Australia who will bring versatility to our program. He is skilled and smart with the ability to play multiple positions. His international experience will benefit him as he makes the transition to college. I love his spirit and appreciation for the opportunity to come to Louisiana and represent the Tigers.”

Vaughns, who participated in the G-League Showcase in 2024 and was named the MVP of the 2024 NIKE All-Asian camp, is the son of Brian Vaughns, who was a fifth-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1987 NBA Draft. He also played for years in Australia’s National Basketball League and in Europe for several seasons. Brian played his college basketball at UC Santa Barbara and married Marcus’ mom, Julie, who is a native Australian.

In the early part of the NBL1 East Men’s Conference for the COE, Marcus Vaughns is averaging 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals.

The four-star recruit is ranked No. 92 in the 247sports.com recruiting rankings.