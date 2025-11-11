Hribar and Paul Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU swimmer Jere Hribar was recognized as the SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, and diver Carson Paul was recognized as the SEC Men’s Diver of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

“Jere and Carson have been outstanding for us this year,” Head Coach Rick Bishop said. “Both Tigers had a fantastic summer with great performances on the world stage. As leaders and captains, they came in this season, training and competing at a whole new level. Their successes last week and so far this season are helping to drive Tiger swimming and diving to new heights.”

Hribar, a junior from Split, Croatia, set two individual pool records and was a member of two relay squads, which also set pool records last Friday in the dual meet wins over No. 16 Alabama and No. 19 Florida State.

The junior recorded a first-place time of 18.89 in the 50-free and 41.48 in the 100-free – both pool records. He also helped lead the 200-medley relay squad (1:23.26) and 400-free relay squad (2:51.25) to touch the wall first with pool record times in each, as well. His times in the 50-free and 100-free both rank in the top five nationally.

Paul, a senior from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, recorded season-best scores in both events on the boards. The senior produced a score of 388.30 on the 1-meter and 428.60 on the 3-meter. His score on the 3-meter ranks second in the country. Paul previously won SEC Men’s Diver of the Week earlier this season.

“Carson put together the best dual meet of his career against two very talented teams,” Diving Coach Drew Livingston said. “His wins were a big boost for our men’s team victory over Alabama, including a personal best on the 1-meter. It’s been fun seeing Carson develop into a leader this year. It’s even more fun when that leadership shows up in big moments for our team.”

The men defeated Alabama by a score of 151-146 and Florida State by a score of 153-146. The win over the Crimson Tide was the LSU men’s first in a dual meet since 2012.

The Tigers will return to competition Nov. 17-21 for the Georgia Invitational at Gabrielsen Natatorium. The Tigers will compete against host school Georgia, as well as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, and Georgia Tech.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team's social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X.