November 2025 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the November 2025 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Albert Bouley

Sophomore, Interdisciplinary Studies, Men’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Albert has hit the ground running in his first semester at LSU, seamlessly adjusting to a new academic and athletic environment. His focus and determination have set a great tone as he establishes himself within the program.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Divine Spirit Bourrage

Freshman, Sport Administration Commerce with a minor in Business Administration, Women’s Basketball

Reason for nomination: Divine is a freshman who began her journey at LSU this past summer. Transitioning to college is a significant adjustment for any student, but doing so as a freshman student-athlete, especially as a member of the LSU Women’s Basketball team as a highly ranked high school recruit, comes with its own unique pressures.

In just a few short months, Divine has shown tremendous academic growth. She has gone from questioning whether she could manage the rigor of college coursework to confidently balancing the dual demands of academics and athletics. Divine demonstrates an exceptional work ethic. She studies diligently, prepares thoroughly for exams, and often works ahead in her courses. Her proactive approach has even allowed her to reduce the frequency of her academic appointments throughout the semester. Divine currently maintains a strong GPA, and with basketball season now underway, I am confident she will continue to excel in the classroom. On a personal note, her middle name truly reflects her calm and graceful demeanor, and I look forward to her daily visits to my office each morning.

Divine shows an awareness of her full plate of responsibilities and makes no excuses for getting things done that need to be done. She anticipates what’s next and often has work completed before she even meets with me, which is a testament to her time management abilities and commitment to academics.

Nominated by: Carole Walker, Senior Associate Director; Rosie Ewert, Tutorial Coordinator

Aeron Burrell

Sophomore, Sport Administration, Football

Reason for nomination: Aeron consistently demonstrates the qualities of an outstanding student-athlete, including dedication, discipline, and perseverance, both in the classroom and on the athletic field. He consistently puts forth exceptional effort, meets every expectation with responsibility and positivity, and holds himself to a high standard of excellence. Aeron’s commitment to personal growth and team success makes him a valued member of the program.

Nominated by: Football Academic Support Team

Malou Douillard

Freshman, Management – International Concentration, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: In her first semester at LSU, Malou has made an impressive transition to college life, excelling academically while making meaningful contributions in athletics. Her positive attitude and eagerness to learn have made her a standout addition to the program.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Sariyah Remanente-Bailey

Freshman, Psychology, Soccer

Reason for nomination: In addition to her academic success, Sariyah displays exceptional character and leadership both on and off the field. She embodies the balance of scholastic dedication and athletic commitment, inspiring her teammates and classmates alike.

Nominated by: Kenyatta Walker, Associate Director

Michael Van Buren Jr.

Sophomore, Communication Studies, Football

Reason for nominations: Mike has demonstrated outstanding dedication and perseverance in pursuit of his degree. He works hard in and outside of the classroom. He brings a positive attitude every day, and his effort and determination are noticed.

Nominated by: Football Academic Support Team

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community, that six student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athletes of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.