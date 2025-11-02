Track & Field Signs Australian U20 High Jump Silver Medalist Zoe Peacock

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program is signing high jumper Zoe Peacock, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Sunday.

A Brisbane, Australia, native, Peacock will add much needed help to the women’s jumps crew when she arrives this coming Spring.

Peacock competes solely in high jump and holds a personal-best leap of 1.84 meters (6-0.5), which she reached this April at the Australian U20 Championships to finish with silver. The height of 1.83m ranks her as the No. 2 U20 jumper in Australia by height and No. 17 U20 in the world for 2025.

The 2025 season saw her crowned champion at the Queensland Athletics Championships and the Pacific Mini Games. During the 2023 season she finished with bronze at the Australian U18 Championships and fourth at the Australian Championships.

