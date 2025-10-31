LSU Women Tie Program Best Fourth-Place Finish at SEC XC Championships, Men Finish 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The LSU women’s cross-country team tied the highest finish in program history as they finished fourth as a team at the SEC XC Championships hosted at Cherokee Farm Cross Country Course. The men ended the day with a 13th-place finish as a team.

A historical day for the women’s cross-country program saw them tie the highest team finish in fourth at the SEC Championships, done once before in 1999. LSU’s women totaled 149 points on their way to the fourth-place finish, beating two nationally ranked teams while doing so. Heading into the season, SEC coaches polled the women to finish eighth overall.

Edna Chepkemoi led the Fighting Tigers with a 13th-place finish and a time of 20:27.6 over 6k. A slow course couldn’t keep Chepkemoi from earning Second Team All-SEC honors in her first season running XC for LSU.

Also finishing in the top 15 for LSU was sophomore Yuya Sawada. The Japanese star clocked a time of 20:29.0 to finish 15th overall. She collected her first All-SEC honor joining the third team group, and improved largely on her 112th-place finish from last season as a freshman.

Freshman Abigael Chemnagei closed her first conference championship with a 27th-place finish and a time of 20:49.3. Behind her to round out the top five was freshman Micaela Villarreal in 50th with 21:12.7 and senior Ella Chesnut in 56th with 21:24.3.

On the men’s side the Tigers finished 13th as a team with their score of 380. Heading into the season SEC coaches polled them to finish 14th, where they finished the conference meet in 2024.

Sophomore Emedy Kiplimo led the way for LSU with a time of 24:29.5 in the 50th spot of the race. Closing out the final four positions for the Tigers were Trenton Sandler with 25:20.3 in 81st, Hugh Carlson with 25:36.2 in 88th, Casey Goetschel with 25:50.7 in 93rd, and Rhen Langley with 28:15.3 in 108th.

LSU returns to action on Friday, November 14, when the Tigers travel to Fayetteville, Ark., for the NCAA South Central Regional.

Results – SEC XC Championships

Women’s Team Scores

1. No. 3 Florida – 45

2. No. 25 Alabama – 117

3. No. 20 South Carolina – 130

4. LSU – 159

5. No. 23 Missouri – 172

6. Texas A&M – 175

7. No. 27 Tennessee – 192

8. Kentucky – 193

9. Mississippi State – 243

10. Vanderbilt – 262

11. Ole Miss – 287

12. Oklahoma – 287

13. Texas – 297

14. Arkansas – 321

15. Georgia – 388

16. Auburn – 404

LSU Women’s 6k Times

13. Edna Chepkemoi – 20:27.6 (13 pts)

15. Yuya Sawada – 20:29.0 (15 pts)

27. Abigael Chemnagei – 20:49.3 (27 pts)

50. Micaela Villarreal – 21:12.7 (49 pts)

56. Ella Chesnut – 21:24.3 (55 pts)

94. Ahry Comer – 22:16.2

123. Taylor Tarpley – 22:56.8

136. Maddie Gump – 23:37.1

143. Svenya Stoyanoff – 24:06.4

Men’s Team Scores

1. No. 8 Alabama – 64

2. No. 20 Georgia – 123

3. No. 29 Oklahoma – 126

4. Arkansas – 131

5. No. 22 Missouri – 145

6. Texas A&M – 163

7. Texas – 172

8. Kentucky – 181

9. Tennessee – 188

10. No. 26 Ole Miss – 190

11. Florida – 199

12. Auburn – 320

13. LSU – 380

14. Vanderbilt – 394

LSU Men’s 8k Times

50. Emedy Kiplimo – 24:29.5 (49 pts)

81. Trenton Sandler – 25:20.3 (75 pts)

88. Hugh Carlson – 25:36.2 (80 pts)

93. Casey Goetschel – 25:50.7 (84 pts)

108. Rhen Langley – 28:15.3 (92 pts)

109. Jackson Burney – 28:49.3

