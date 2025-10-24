Times of Interest
LSU vs. Texas A&M
October 25, 2025 * Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium) * ABC
Saturday, Oct. 25
7 a.m. – Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
9:30 a.m. – LSU SportShop open
12:30 p.m. – LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. – PMAC open to public
1:30 p.m. – Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
1:30 p.m. – Pants Party performs at Bud Light Fan Zone
2 p.m. – L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
2:30 p.m. – Updated traffic restrictions around campus enforced | Details
3:30 p.m. – Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
4:20 p.m. – LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4:25 p.m. – LSU Spirit Squad walks down Victory Hill –
4:28 p.m. – LSU’s 2025 National Championship Baseball Team walks down Victory Hill
4:30 p.m. – TAF Oaks Society walks down Victory Hill
4:31 p.m. – Mardi Gras Mike float arrives at Victory Hill
4:32 p.m. – Ford Truck drives down Victory Hill
4:35 p.m. – Mike the Tiger with Golf Cart drives down Victory Hill
4:36 p.m. – LSU Band marches down Victory Hill
4:40 p.m. – LSU arrives at Victory Hill
4:42 p.m. – LSU walks down Victory Hill
4:45 p.m. – All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:45 p.m. – LSU Game Day pregame radio show on the air
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:45 p.m. – LSU Football arrives at Tiger Stadium
4:50 p.m. – LSU’s 2025 National Championship Baseball Team Ring Ceremony in PMAC
5:20 p.m. – LSU Band performance in PMAC
5:40 p.m. – LSU Band arrives in Tiger Stadium
6:15 p.m. – LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Jacob Hester, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or on LSU Sports Mobile App
6:33 p.m. – Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:37 p.m. – Moment of Reflection
6:37:30 p.m. – LSU Alma Mater
6:39 p.m. – National Anthem
6:42 p.m. – LSU departs locker room
6:44 p.m. – LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:45 p.m. – LSU takes the field
6:46 p.m. – Texas A&M takes the field
6:46 p.m. – Coin toss at midfield
6:46 p.m. – Guest Captains presentation
• WR DJ Chark, QB Josh Booty, WR Russell Shepard
6:49 p.m. – Kickoff: LSU vs. Texas A&M on ABC
In-Game Presentations:
1Q/1st Timeout: LSU Board of Supervisors Recognition
1Q/2nd Timeout: Dan Borne’ Recognition
1Q/2Q Break: LSU’s 2025 National Championship Baseball Team Recognition
2Q/1st Timeout: OLOL Geaux Hero Recognition
2Q/2nd Timeout: Super Chevy Soldier Salute
2Q/3rd Timeout: Flau’Jae Johnson FIBA Gold Medal Recognition
Halftime:
Texas A&M Band performs
LSU band performs