LSU (5-2) looks to bounce back at home on Saturday night when the Tigers host No. 3 and unbeaten Texas A&M in Death Valley.

Kickoff is set for 6:49 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the broadcast call, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will be on the radio call, which begins at 4:45.

This matchup has delivered some classics over the years. LSU is 9-4 overall, including a 6-0 mark in Tiger Stadium, against the Aggies since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012. LSU’s last loss to A&M in Tiger Stadium came in 1994 (18-13) when the Aggies were members of the Southwest Conference.

“We have a great opportunity this weekend, in Tiger Stadium, to play the No. 3 team in the country,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “That’s exciting. We believe in the way we’re moving, and if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we’re prepared to win the game.”

Tigers vs. Aggies. It’s almost Saturday Night in Death Valley. pic.twitter.com/Grh9uTMPyq — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 24, 2025

Last week, the Tigers fell to No. 17 Vanderbilt on the road. LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Trey’Dez Green finished as the Tigers’ leading receiver with five catches for 74 yards and a score. LSU’s rushing attack posted its best outing yet with 100 yards (59 from Durham, 54 from Berry) on the ground.

“We’re disappointed, but we’re committed to working to getting better every single day,” Kelly said. “A&M is an outstanding football team.”

The Aggies are led by quarterback Marcel Reed, who through seven weeks, has thrown for 1,770 yards and 15 touchdowns, with 241 rushing yards and four rushing scores as well. Rueben Owens and Le’Veon Moss lead the ground game with 396 yards and 389 yards, respectively. Mario Craver and KC Concepcion lead the team in receiving.

Defensively, A&M is led by edge rusher Cashius Howell, who has 14 tackles and 32 QB hurries this season, which leads all SEC defenders. Linebacker Taurean York leads the team in tackles with 41, while safety Marcus Ratcliffe is second with 40.

Bring The Fight. This is LSU. pic.twitter.com/IoCC5v2rva — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 22, 2025

“When you look at them defensively, they have some outstanding players,” Kelly said. “York is outstanding. He’s all over the field. Howell leads the SEC in sacks and he’s somebody where you have to know where he is all the time. Reed is doing an incredible job at the quarterback position. One of the best offensive lines we’re going to see this year.”

Saturday will be a battle, like it always is with A&M. The good news? LSU is 9-3 under Coach Kelly in games immediately following a loss – a mark that includes a 6-1 mark when those contests are played in Tiger Stadium. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as pregame traffic changes will go into effect starting at 2:30 p.m. CT. Read more about the changes here.