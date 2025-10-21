LSU Gold
GameDay Central Pregame Parking Map Driving Directions Geaux Safe | Bag Policy

GameDay Updates for the 2025 Season

The safety and experience of fans is a top priority for LSU Athletics at all of its venues. In collaboration with campus leadership and law enforcement, some adjustments have been made to the football gameday experience starting Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, against Texas A&M.

Pregame traffic changes will go into effect starting at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Plan to arrive as early as possible and expect delays in abnormal areas with redirected traffic patterns.

Please also plan to enter the stadium in a timely fashion, as fans will notice increased security and diligent checking at gate entry.

Traffic / Permit Changes

For those with 2025 LSU Football parking permits, in-bound driving directions and traffic flow have NOT changed. Have your parking passes out and clearly displayed before arriving to campus.

Beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT, non-permitted traffic will be directed around campus to free parking lots at the following locations:

  • Highland Rd. @ West Parker Blvd.
    – northbound traffic diverted down West Parker Blvd. to Burbank Dr. to free parking areas
  • South Stadium Dr. / West Parker Blvd. / West Lakeshore St.
     – westbound traffic diverted to West Lakeshore Dr. or Parker across to Burbank Dr. to free parking areas
  • Dalrymple Dr. @ State St.
     – westbound traffic diverted to Highland Road northbound to Aster St. and West Roosevelt St. to filter to River Road to free parking areas
  • Highland Rd. @ West Roosevelt St.
    – southbound traffic diverted onto West Roosevelt St. and filtered to River Rd. to free parking
  • South Quad Dr. @ Nicholson Dr.
    – will be closed to permits only

If you arrive within four hours of kickoff and do not have a parking permit, the only potential free parking options will be along the Gourrier Ave. corridor.

Additionally, follow all police traffic instructions when directed as both practices will speed up traffic flow.

Pregame Parking Map (Below) Postgame Traffic Routes

GameDay Safety

In an effort to provide the safest gameday experience possible, fans will see an increased law enforcement presence on campus.

LSU is designated a firearm-free zone by law. This will be strictly enforced by law enforcement on campus and in Tiger Stadium.

Possession of a firearm or weapon is strictly forbidden. Possession of a weapon will result in immediate confiscation, ejection and/or possible arrest.

Law enforcement officers that do not have jurisdiction in East Baton Rouge Parish will not be permitted to carry weapons inside the facility.

GameDay Experience

LSU is designated a smoke-free campus. This policy will be enforced on campus and in Tiger Stadium.

Law enforcement officers will patrol for marijuana usage violations. Individuals smoking marijuana will be detained, and those found in possession of illegal amounts will be arrested.

Law enforcement will also be addressing activities that diminish the gameday experience for families, including underage drinking, unmanageable crowds, and excessively loud or explicit music.

Text Help Line

If there is an issue to report on gameday, fans are highly encouraged to utilize the text help line by texting “LSU” followed by your issue and location to for assistance from event staff.

The text line is available both pregame and during the game, and begins being monitored at 10 a.m. on gamedays.

69050 is a short code, meaning your message will go through even if you’re not connected to Wi-Fi or if the cellular network is busy.

Call 911 in case of an emergency.

Postgame Field Access

Postgame access to the field at Tiger Stadium is strictly prohibited, and doing so will result in a $500,000 fine for LSU to be paid directly to the opposing team.

Those who seek to inappropriately access the field postgame will be subject to arrest and prosecution.

