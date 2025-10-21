The safety and experience of fans is a top priority for LSU Athletics at all of its venues. In collaboration with campus leadership and law enforcement, some adjustments have been made to the football gameday experience starting Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, against Texas A&M.

Pregame traffic changes will go into effect starting at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Plan to arrive as early as possible and expect delays in abnormal areas with redirected traffic patterns.

Please also plan to enter the stadium in a timely fashion, as fans will notice increased security and diligent checking at gate entry.