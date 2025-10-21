Traffic / Permit Changes
For those with 2025 LSU Football parking permits, in-bound driving directions and traffic flow have NOT changed. Have your parking passes out and clearly displayed before arriving to campus.
Beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT, non-permitted traffic will be directed around campus to free parking lots at the following locations:
- Highland Rd. @ West Parker Blvd.
– northbound traffic diverted down West Parker Blvd. to Burbank Dr. to free parking areas
- South Stadium Dr. / West Parker Blvd. / West Lakeshore St.
– westbound traffic diverted to West Lakeshore Dr. or Parker across to Burbank Dr. to free parking areas
- Dalrymple Dr. @ State St.
– westbound traffic diverted to Highland Road northbound to Aster St. and West Roosevelt St. to filter to River Road to free parking areas
- Highland Rd. @ West Roosevelt St.
– southbound traffic diverted onto West Roosevelt St. and filtered to River Rd. to free parking
- South Quad Dr. @ Nicholson Dr.
– will be closed to permits only
If you arrive within four hours of kickoff and do not have a parking permit, the only potential free parking options will be along the Gourrier Ave. corridor.
Additionally, follow all police traffic instructions when directed as both practices will speed up traffic flow.