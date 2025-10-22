Árni Sveinsson, Dan Hayes Earn Southeastern Conference Honors Once Again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU men’s golf’s Árni Sveinsson and Dan Hayes were both honored once again with weekly nods by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Sveinsson earned his second SEC Golfer of the Week honor of the season in just four tournaments competed in.

The Icelander earned the second tournament title of his collegiate career at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational on Monday. Over the three days and three rounds, Sveinsson recorded a 13-under 203 (66, 70, 67) tournament. The sophomore was tied for second in the tournament on par threes and par fours with averages of 2.83 and 3.84 respectively, to go along with 13 total birdies over the three days. The performance was a huge reason why the Tigers earned their third tournament team title in a row.

Hayes earned his third SEC Freshman of the Week honor in four tournaments competed in, and the third tournament in a row earning the nod.

The freshman finished T13 with a four-under 212 (67, 72, 73) performance. He recorded a collegiate career best five-under 67 in round one. During play at Fallen Oak he tied for second in the tournament on par three average with 2.83 and also recorded an eagle and 12 birdies.

