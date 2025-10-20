Men's Tennis Sees Success In Fall Competition

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team has had several members see success on the court in fall competition. Both new and old faces have proved to be a vital part of the team as the Tigers prepare for the spring season.

Sophomore Tiger Andrej Loncarevic had an impressive run through ITA All-Americans, advancing to the qualifying round of 64 and almost qualifying for the main draw competition. He began his trek by defeating Andres Medus of UNC Charlotte by a score of 6-2, 6-4. Moving on to the next prequalifying round, he faced Nathan Cox of Vanderbilt where he won in a three set battle. The first set went to Cox by a narrow score of 6-4. Loncarevic battled back to win the next set 7-6(2) and take the final set 7-6(5). The Tiger then went on to defeat Andreas Timini of Florida later that day by a score of 6-4, 7-6(5). In a consolation match, Loncarevic took down Sasha Rozin of Arizona by a score of 7-6(5), 7-6(4).

Adding on to the success of Loncarevic, he advanced through qualifying for the ITF M15 Lexington. In the main draw, he went all the way to the semi-finals in Lexington, KY. In the round of 32, he defeated Pawit Sornlaksup (ATP 657) by a score of 5-7, 6-2, 6-3. He then went on to take down Gavin Young in a quick 6-4, 6-0 match to advance to the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinal competition he faced Eli Stephenson. The Sophomore Tiger came out victorious in yet another swift match with a final score of 6-2, 6-1. He fell to Shunsuke Mitsui (ATP 755) by a score of 7-5, 6-2. So far this fall season, Loncarevic has posted an impressive 9-2 record in singles.

Freshman Erik Arutiunian has made appearances at several ATP Challenger competitions and ITF tournaments this fall and has come out on top of several matches, including a top 500 win. At the Columbus Challenger, he defeated Joshua Sheehy (ATP 611) by a score of 7-6, 4-6, 6-1. The next weekend, he went on to take down Ryuki Matsuda (ATP 473) in a quick 6-4, 6-4 match at the Las Vegas Challenger. Just this past week, Arutiunan defeated Colson Wells 6-2, 7-6 at the Lincoln Challenger.

Matias Ponce De Leon showed out at the ITF M15 Ann Arbor competition where he won two rounds. First, he defeated Ryan Fishback by a score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. He then went on to take down Nicholas Steiglehner in a quick 6-3, 6-4 match.

At the ITF M25 Londrina tournament, Enzo Kohlmann took down Joao Pedro Didoni Bonini by a score of 6-7, 6-3, 6-4. In doubles, Kohlmann teamed up with Gabriel Roveri Sidney to take down the duo Victor Winheski and Vincente Freda in a 7-5, 6-0 match. Kohlmann and Sidney continued their success, taking down Sidney Emanuael Meneguetti and Mateus Napoli da Silveira (6-2, 0-6, 10-4)

