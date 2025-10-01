Dan Hayes Earns Back-To-Back SEC Freshman of the Week Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU men’s golf’s Dan Hayes was given freshman honors once again by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Hayes had his best collegiate performance yet as he finished T11 with a five-under 208 performance at the Bryan Bros Collegiate.

The Manchester, England, native recorded a season-best four-under 67 in round two on Monday. Altogether, Hayes went 71, 67 and 70 in three rounds at the par-71, 6,898-yard Solina Golf Club.

Hayes earned freshman honors last week after helping the Tigers to a Stephens Cup win in stroke play and match play.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.