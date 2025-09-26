LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Cross Country

Women Finish First, Chepkemoi Takes Individual Title at FSU Invitational

+0
Women Finish First, Chepkemoi Takes Individual Title at FSU Invitational

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The LSU men’s and women’s cross-country teams both competed on Friday at the FSU XC Invitational, hosted in Tallahassee at the Apalachee Regional Park.

The women took the team win with a point total of 30, placing four Tigers in the top 10 on the way to victory. Freshman Edna Chepkemoi got the individual win in her second cross-country meet with the Tigers, clocking 19:56.8 in the 5k. Chepkemoi now has two wins in two meets competed in.

Runner-up to Chepkemoi was freshman Abigael Chemnagei as the only other runner to go sub-20 minutes in the race with 19:59.3. Sophomore Yuya Sawada also finished in the top five with a time of 20:23.5 in fifth.

Rounding out the scorers were senior Ella Chesnut in 10th with 21:08.9 and Micaela Villarreal in 12th with 21:20.3.

On the men’s side, LSU finished in fourth with a point total of 131 with two men finishing in the top-10 individually. Emedy Kiplimo finished first for the Tigers and fifth overall with his 8k time of 24:32.0.

Junior Hugh Carlson was second for the Tigers in 10th with a time of 24:59.1. Rounding out the scoring for the men was Casey Goetschel in 12th (25:06.5), Trenton Sandler in 27th (25:28.5) and Rhen Langley in 86th (26:42.6).

Results – LSU Invitational

Women’s Top-5 Team Scores
1. LSU – 30
2. Florida State – 51
3. Georgia – 87
4. North Florida – 155
5. Tampa – 187

LSU Women’s 5k Individual Times (points)
1. Edna Chepkemoi – 19:56.8 (1)
2. Abigael Chemnagei – 19:59.3 (2)
5. Yuya Sawada – 20:23.5 (5)
10. Ella Chesnut – 21:08.9 (10)
12. Micaela Villarreal – 21:20.9 (12)
24. Ahry Comer – 22:05.7
29. Svenya Stoyanoff – 22:12.4
55. Taylor Tarpley – 22:48.8
69. Natalie Venkataraman – 22:59.8
109. Jenna Key – 23:26.4
121. Macey Theriot – 23:37.9
131. Anna Pierce – 23:51.6
148. Michelle Daigle – 24:13.2

Men’s Top-5 Team Scores
1. Georgia – 21
2. North Florida – 91
3. Florida State – 113
4. LSU – 131
5. Flagler – 153

LSU Men’s 8k Individual Times (points)
5. Emedy Kiplimo – 24:32.0 (5)
10. Hugh Carlson – 24:59.1 (10)
12. Casey Goetschel – 25:06.5 (12)
27. Trenton Sandler – 25:28.5 (27)
86. Rhen Langley – 26:42.6 (77)

LSU returns to action on Friday, October 17, when the Tigers head west to College Station for the Arturo Barrios Invitational. The women’s 6k is set to start at 8:30 a.m. CT, while the men’s 8k is set for 9:00 a.m.

Follow Us
Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Related Stories

Cross Country in Tallahassee for FSU Invitational

Cross Country in Tallahassee for FSU Invitational

Gallery: Cross Country at LSU Invitational

Gallery: Cross Country at LSU Invitational

LSU Cross Country Men and Women Place First at Home Invitational

LSU Cross Country Men and Women Place First at Home Invitational