Women Finish First, Chepkemoi Takes Individual Title at FSU Invitational

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The LSU men’s and women’s cross-country teams both competed on Friday at the FSU XC Invitational, hosted in Tallahassee at the Apalachee Regional Park.

The women took the team win with a point total of 30, placing four Tigers in the top 10 on the way to victory. Freshman Edna Chepkemoi got the individual win in her second cross-country meet with the Tigers, clocking 19:56.8 in the 5k. Chepkemoi now has two wins in two meets competed in.

Runner-up to Chepkemoi was freshman Abigael Chemnagei as the only other runner to go sub-20 minutes in the race with 19:59.3. Sophomore Yuya Sawada also finished in the top five with a time of 20:23.5 in fifth.

Rounding out the scorers were senior Ella Chesnut in 10th with 21:08.9 and Micaela Villarreal in 12th with 21:20.3.

On the men’s side, LSU finished in fourth with a point total of 131 with two men finishing in the top-10 individually. Emedy Kiplimo finished first for the Tigers and fifth overall with his 8k time of 24:32.0.

Junior Hugh Carlson was second for the Tigers in 10th with a time of 24:59.1. Rounding out the scoring for the men was Casey Goetschel in 12th (25:06.5), Trenton Sandler in 27th (25:28.5) and Rhen Langley in 86th (26:42.6).

Results – LSU Invitational

Women’s Top-5 Team Scores

1. LSU – 30

2. Florida State – 51

3. Georgia – 87

4. North Florida – 155

5. Tampa – 187

LSU Women’s 5k Individual Times (points)

1. Edna Chepkemoi – 19:56.8 (1)

2. Abigael Chemnagei – 19:59.3 (2)

5. Yuya Sawada – 20:23.5 (5)

10. Ella Chesnut – 21:08.9 (10)

12. Micaela Villarreal – 21:20.9 (12)

24. Ahry Comer – 22:05.7

29. Svenya Stoyanoff – 22:12.4

55. Taylor Tarpley – 22:48.8

69. Natalie Venkataraman – 22:59.8

109. Jenna Key – 23:26.4

121. Macey Theriot – 23:37.9

131. Anna Pierce – 23:51.6

148. Michelle Daigle – 24:13.2

Men’s Top-5 Team Scores

1. Georgia – 21

2. North Florida – 91

3. Florida State – 113

4. LSU – 131

5. Flagler – 153

LSU Men’s 8k Individual Times (points)

5. Emedy Kiplimo – 24:32.0 (5)

10. Hugh Carlson – 24:59.1 (10)

12. Casey Goetschel – 25:06.5 (12)

27. Trenton Sandler – 25:28.5 (27)

86. Rhen Langley – 26:42.6 (77)

LSU returns to action on Friday, October 17, when the Tigers head west to College Station for the Arturo Barrios Invitational. The women’s 6k is set to start at 8:30 a.m. CT, while the men’s 8k is set for 9:00 a.m.

