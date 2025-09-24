Árni Sveinsson, Dan Hayes Earn Southeastern Conference Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU men’s golf’s Árni Sveinsson and Dan Hayes were both honored with weekly nods by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Sveinsson was one of two athletes to be tabbed Golfer of the Week by the SEC, while Hayes earned Freshman of the Week after his second competition with the Tigers.

Sveinsson finished second overall at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup with a five-under par 205, leading the Tigers to a stroke-play win. The sophomore had a season best six-under 64 during stroke play, which is also a career-best single round.

In match play, Sveinsson had a 2UP win to help the Tigers to a 4-1 match play win over North Carolina. He totaled 14 birdies in stroke and match play, as well as 53 total pars over the three days of play.

Hayes had a 4&3 win during match play, helping secure the 4-1 team win for the Stephens Cup. The freshman went one-over 211 in stroke play to help the Tigers to a team win, advancing them to the match play final. He had 10 total birdies in match and stroke play and also totaled 50 pars during the tournament.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.