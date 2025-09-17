Men’s Golf Wins Prestigious Stephens Cup, 4-1 Over North Carolina

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. – The No. 7 LSU Men’s Golf team claimed their first tournament win of the season, going 4-1 over No. 18 North Carolina at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. The tournament was held at the par-70, 6,530-yard Shoreacres course.

The Tigers’ first win in match play came from freshman Dan Hayes. The Manchester, England, native was down one heading into hole six but turned it around going up one and then quickly stacking a lead of four that came insurmountable for the Tar Heel competition. Hayes claimed the win with a result of 4&3.

The second match of the day for the Tigers to claim was by the hands of Matty Dodd-Berry in the fifth spot of play. The senior held the lead for the majority of the day and ended with a 3&2 win to secure the 2-0 lead for LSU heading into what felt like crunch time.

Sophomore Arni Sveinsson was the one to ice the win and put LSU up 3-0 as a team, finishing hole 18 up two. Sveinsson was down one half of the afternoon, but took the lead halfway and was able to claim the third-match win and the tournament victory for LSU.

Junior Noah McWilliams and senior Alfons Bondesson led a majority of the day in their matches, but ultimately closed with ties after Sveinsson claimed the third win for LSU.

“Our team is pretty tough,” said head coach Jake Amos in his post-match interview on the Golf Channel. “The first event we didn’t have our best stuff and we grinded out a nice finish. We’ve got a lot of players at home and it’s really competitive and it has shown in how we’re playing right now.”

This is the second year in a row LSU has claimed a tournament title on national television under Amos, doing so at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in 2024.

Up next on the schedule for the Tigers is the Bryan Bros Collegiate in West Columbia, S.C., September 29-30. LSU will have individual play those dates as well at the Bayou City Collegiate Classic in Houston, Texas.

MATCH PLAY RESULTS

TIED (through 21) – Noah McWilliams (LSU) 0.5 vs. Niall Sheils Donegan (UNC) 0.5

TIED (through 20) – Alfons Bondesson (LSU) 0.5 vs. Sihan Sandhu (UNC) 0.5

4&3 – Dan Hayes (LSU) 1 vs. Carson Bertagnole (UNC) 0

2UP – Arni Sveinsson (LSU) 1 vs. Keaton Vo (UNC) 0

3&2 – Matty Dodd-Berry (LSU) 1 vs. Andrew Riley (UNC) 0

