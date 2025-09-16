Men’s Golf Finishes First in Stroke Play, Advances to Match Play at Stephens Cup

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. – The No. 7 LSU Men’s Golf team closed stroke play with a 14-under performance (278, 268, 280) through all three rounds, entering match play as the top seed at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. The tournament is held at the par-70, 6,530-yard Shoreacres course.

The Tigers’ stellar performance over the last two days has them sitting ready to play the second-place team finisher in stroke play, No. 18 North Carolina. The winner of match play will be crowned Stephens Cup team champions. The final day will be live on Golf Channel tomorrow from 3 to 6 p.m. CT.

The third and fourth-place finishers of stroke play, No. 24 Arizona and Northwestern, will play to decide third place in match play tomorrow also.

Sophomore Árni Sveinsson had a less than ideal start going two over (72) in the first round of stroke play, but finished with a six-under 64 and one-under 69 to take sole possession of second-place individually. This was the Icelander’s sixth top-five finish and eighth top-10 finish collegiately.

Noah McWilliams finished T3 as an individual thanks to his amazing performance on day one of stroke play. He was well in play for a win as he neared the finish, but was unable to overcome the round three woes as he had a five-over 75 on Tuesday. The Junior will look to go back to his Monday-self and channel what allowed him to tap in 13 bogies.

Senior Matty Dodd-Berry closed out with a strong three-under 67 on Tuesday that concluded with an eagle on hole 18. The English Tiger finished T7 with a three-under over the past two days combined in stroke play.

Rounding out the lineup was freshman Dan Hayes (+1) and senior Alfons Bondesson (+5).

THE TIGERS

2. Árni Sveinsson, -5 (72, 64, 69)

T3. Noah McWilliams, -4 (64, 67, 75)

T7. Matty Dodd-Berry, -3 (71, 69, 67)

T21. Dan Hayes, +1 (71, 70, 70)

T29. Alfons Bondesson, +5 (73, 68, 74)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. LSU, -14 (278, 268, 280)

2. North Carolina, -11 (277, 273, 279)

3. Arizona, -10 (279, 276, 275)

4. Northwestern, -3 (280, 279, 278)

5. Texas, -2 (278, 278, 282)

6. SMU, +4 (284, 274, 286)

