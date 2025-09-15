Men's Golf Leads Field After Two Rounds Of Stroke Play In Stephens Cup

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. – The No. 7 LSU Men’s Golf team opened up their week with a 14-under performance through two rounds, sitting them in first on Monday at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. The tournament is held at the par-70, 6,530-yard Shoreacres course.

After an impressive opener a week ago in Tennessee, Noah McWilliams blazed through two rounds of stroke play in Illinois with a nine-under performance and sole possession of first place. The junior opened with a six-under 64 in round one, which included eight birdies. He closed his day in round two posting a three-under 67 with six more birdies. His 13-birdie total in two rounds leads the field, while he also has the best average for par threes (2.63) and par fours (3.88) so far.

Sophomore Arni Sveinsson opened the day two over with 72 in his first round, but turned things around with a six-under 64 to lead the Tigers in the second. The Icelander jumped 17 spots to T5 after his great performance to close out the day.

Rounding out the lineup was senior Matty Dodd-Berry (E), senior Alfons Bondesson (+2) and freshman Dan Hayes (+1).

THE TIGERS

1. Noah McWilliams, -9 (64, 67)

T5. Arni Sveinsson, -4 (72, 64)

T15. Matty Dodd-Berry, E (71, 69)

T19. Alfons Bondesson, +1 (73, 68)

T19. Dan Hayes, +1 (71, 70)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. LSU, -14 (278, 268)

2. North Carolina, -10 (277, 273)

3. Arizona, -5 (279, 276)

4. Texas, -4 (278, 278)

5. SMU, -2 (284, 274)

6. Northwestern, -1 (280, 279)

