LSU Cross Country Men and Women Place First at Home Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s and women’s cross-country teams both earned team wins on Friday as the Tigers hosted the LSU Invitational at the UREC Field Complex.

The women took the team win with a point total of 17, placing seven Tigers in the top 10 on the way to victory. Freshman Edna Chepkemoi got the individual win in her first cross-country meet with the Tigers, clocking 9:54.70 in the 3k split of her relay.

Sophomore Yuya Sawada also had a stellar race as she placed second individually behind Chepkemoi, clocking 9:58.80. Sawada and Chepkemoi were the two lone runners to go sub-10 minutes on their splits.

Rounding out the women’s scoring was freshman Abigael Chemnagei in third (10:01.00), senior Ella Chesnut in fourth (10:29.00) and sophomore Ahry Comer in seventh (10:52.56).

The duo of Comer and Chepkemoi won the relay portion of the LSU Invitational, putting up a 2x3k time of 20:47.2.

On the men’s side, LSU finished first with a point total of six with five men finishing in the top-10 individually. Emedy Kiplimo finished first for the Tigers and second overall to an unattached racer with his 4k-split time of 12:09.90.

Rounding out the men’s scoring was Trenton Sandler in third (12:15.30), Hugh Carlson in fourth (12:17.05), Casey Goetschel in fifth (12:17.30) and Rhen Langley in seventh (12:31.40).

In the men’s relay, the duo of Goetschel and Carlson took the top spot with a time of 24:35.3

Results – LSU Invitational

Women’s Top-5 Team Scores

1. LSU – 17

2. Louisiana-Lafayette – 46

3. Nicholls State – 84

4. Southern – 124

5. SE Louisiana – 137

LSU Women’s 3k Individual Times (points)

1. Edna Chepkemoi – 9:54.70 (1)

2. Yuya Sawada – 9:58.80 (2)

3. Abigael Chemnagei – 10:01.00 (3)

4. Ella Chesnut – 10:29.00 (4)

7. Ahry Comer – 10:52.56 (7)

8. Svenya Stoyanoff – 10:54.97

9. Maddie Gump – 11:02.48

12. Jenna Key – 11:08.87

18. Michelle Daigle – 11:24.60

19. Brynn Kelso – 11:26.64

20. Macey Theriot – 11:28.16

LSU Women’s 2x3k Relay Results

1. Ahry Comer & Edna Chepkemoi – 20:47.2

2. Maddie Gump & Abigael Chemnagei – 21:03.4

4. Svenya Stoyanoff & Ella Chesnut – 21:23.5

5. Brynn Kelso & Yuya Sawada – 21:25.4

8. Jenna Key & Michelle Daigle – 22:33.4

Men’s Top-5 Team Scores

1. LSU – 16

2. Louisiana-Lafayette – 39

3. Nicholls State – 95

4. SE Louisiana – 101

5. Southern – 112

LSU Men’s 4k Individual Times (points)

2. Emedy Kiplimo – 12:09.90 (1)

3. Trenton Sandler – 12:15.30 (2)

4. Hugh Carlson – 12:17.05 (3)

5. Casey Goetschel – 12:17.30 (4)

7. Rhen Langley – 12:31.40 (6)

31. Jackson Burney – 13:59.00

LSU Men’s 2x4k Relay Results

1. Casey Goetschel & Hugh Carlson – 24:35.3

2. Trenton Sandler & Rhen Langley – 24:51.7

4. Jackson Burney & Emedy Kiplimo – 25:51.9

LSU returns to action on Friday, September 26, when the Tigers fly to Florida for the Seminole Invite at the Apalachee Regional Park. The men’s 8k is set to start at 6:40 a.m. CT, while the women’s 5k is set for 7:20 a.m.

