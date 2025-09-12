Gold Game, LightShow and Alexander Jersey Retirement Highlight Gameday

BATON ROUGE – The jersey retirement of Charles Alexander, a LED wristband lightshow and the Gold Game will be among the many in-game experiences for fans on Saturday when No. 3 LSU hosts Florida at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

The contest is being billed as the Gold Game and fans are asked to fill Tiger Stadium by wearing gold to on Saturday night.

For the second consecutive year, fans will be part of the in-game lightshow experience with LED wristbands provided by game sponsor Our Lady of the Lake Health.

The LED wristbands will be placed on every seat in the lower bowl of the stadium as well as all club and suite seating areas. Those fans sitting the upper decks – east, west and south endzone – will be provided wristbands on a first-come, first-serve basis on the concourse of their respective seating areas.

LSU students will be provided the LED wristband as they enter Tiger Stadium.

The LED wristbands are programmed to be activated at various points during the game, including Callin’ Baton Rouge during pregame, as well as the Golden Band from Tigerland intro video, and LSU’s intro video before taking the field and Saturday Night in Death Valley.

The wristbands will also light up during the LSU band’s halftime performance and then again when Callin’ Baton Rouge is played prior to the start of the fourth quarter. The wristbands will also be triggered for a number of songs throughout the game.

Fans are reminded to wear the wristband that is placed in your seat and are asked not to trade wristbands with fans sitting in other locations of the stadium as it will lessen the impact of the lightshow. The wristband lightshow is choreographed based on sections in the stadium.

At halftime, LSU great Charles Alexander will have his number 4 jersey retired in a ceremony at midfield. Alexander, who became the first running back in SEC history to top the 4,000-yard mark, will have his name and number hung on the South Stadium façade. He joins Billy Cannon (No. 20), Tommy Casanova (No. 37) and Jerry Stovall (No. 21) as the only players in LSU history to have their jersey retired.

In four years at LSU from 1975-78, Alexander rushed for 4,035 yards and 40 touchdowns on 855 carries. He earned first-team All-America honors in both 1977 and 1978 and finished in the Top 10 for the Heisman in each of those seasons. Alexander went on to be selected with the No. 12 overall pick in the 1979 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.