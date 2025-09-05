Softball Releases 2025 Fall Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU softball team released its 2025 fall schedule, which features eight games, including six contests at Tiger Park.

For the second consecutive year, fall competition will begin with two games against South Alabama in Mobile, Ala., on Oct. 16 (6 p.m. CT) and Oct. 17 (4 p.m. CT) at Jaguar Field.

The remainder of the fall schedule will be played at Tiger Park, beginning with a 5 p.m. CT game versus Jones College on Oct. 23. The Tigers will play Northwest Florida State on Oct. 30, before opening November with a doubleheader against Belhaven and Chipola at 5 p.m. CT and 7:30 p.m. CT, respectively, on Nov. 2. LSU will host Southern at 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and conclude the fall schedule against Co-Lin at 5 p.m. CT on Nov. 12.

All times are subject to change.

LSU will return 12 players from the 2024 roster, including a pair of NFCA All-Americans in catcher Maci Bergeron and first baseman Tori Edwards. The Tigers add 11 newcomers, comprised of six true freshmen and five transfers, in junior pitcher Cece Cellura (San Diego State), junior infielder Kylee Edwards (Mississippi State), junior infielder Ally Hutchins (Kentucky), sophomore utility player Char Lorenz (Louisville) and senior pitcher Paytn Monticelli (Oklahoma).



