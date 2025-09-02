Men's Basketball Adds John Janovsky as Director of Operations

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon completed his coaching staff for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday with the announcement of John Janovsky as Director of Operations.

Janovsky has been at North Carolina State the last three seasons as director of scouting/quality control. During his time at NC State the Wolfpack went to the NCAA Final Four in 2024.

“I am excited to welcome John Janovsky to LSU,” said Coach McMahon. “He has an impressive background in basketball operations and scouting culminating in a trip to the Final Four in 2024. I look forward to the positive impact he is going to make on our program.”

Janovsky has SEC experience serving two years (2019-20 and 2021-22) at Mississippi State University, serving as director of operations during the 2021-22 season.

In between, he served as operations director for South Florida in 2020-21, holding the same position at Stanford from 2016-19.

Janovsky has been involved in the college basketball community for some 15 years, including stops at UAB, Marshall and Virginia Tech. He was also part of operations for the Huntsville Flight of the NBA Developmental League. He also has coaching experience at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and one season at St. Lawrence University.

Janovsky is a native of Fayetteville, New York and graduate in 2004 from Pittsburgh with a degree in business administration. He also had a master’s degree in adult and technical education from Marshall in 2013.

Janovsky and his wife, Lynn, have one daughter, Mia.

The hiring is subject to the normal background checks and approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors.