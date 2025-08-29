Sveinsson Tabbed First Team All-American, Hayes All-Freshmen on Golf Channel Preseason Honors

STAMFORD, Conn. – Two Tigers have been mentioned on the Golf Channel’s preseason honor lists, which they released Friday morning in conjunction with the first rounds of the Carmel Cups.

Sophomore Árni Sveinsson was named First Team All-American by the Golf Channel, while Dan Hayes was tabbed Second Team All-Freshmen.

Sveinsson has been racking up honors this preseason as the hype for the sophomore continues. This week he was already named to Golfweek Magazine’s First Team All-American squad and was one of 25 named on the Haskins Watch List.

He finished 2024-25 second on the team in stroke average at 70.25 for 36 rounds, making him third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Algot Kleen (2024-25). Sveinsson closed the year as a Second Team All-SEC member and was also recognized as an All-SEC Freshman.

Hayes signed with LSU as the number one junior in Europe. The freshman has an impressive resumé and will look to make an immediate impact in the program. Hayes is currently ranked the No. 3 U21 golfer in Europe with an average of 71.08, and also No. 10 overall in Europe according to European Golf Rankings’ website.

Also released with the individual preseason honors were the national rankings for the preseason. Golf Channel has LSU entering the 2025 season at No. 8 on the preseason list, one spot below where Golfweek Magazine has the Tigers (No. 7).

The full list of preseason national rankings, All-Americans and All-Freshman honors from this week’s Golf Channel release can be found here.

