LSU Men Finish Second, Women Third at Battle for New Orleans Opener

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The LSU men’s and women’s cross-country teams both earned top-three finishes to open up the year at the Battle for New Orleans hosted at Lake Oaks Park.

Friday started with the women taking the course for the first time this season. Although they rested more than a few of their star runners, the team was able to stick together and earn a third-place finish with 80 points.

Leading the way for the women was freshman Micaela Villarreal with a great opener. The Texas native took third overall with a time of 13:40.17, nine seconds from first in her collegiate opener.

The third-place finish for the women was done without the big three of Abigael Chemnagei, Edna Chepkemoi and Ella Chesnut. Another scorer missing from the leaderboard tonight was sophomore Yuya Sawada.

Rounding out the scoring five for LSU was Svenya Stoyanoff (14th), Maddie Gump (16th), Ahry Comer (25th) and Jenna Key (32nd).

On the men’s side, sophomore Emedy Kiplimo led with a time of 14:29.19 to finish fourth as an individual.

Kiplimo helped lead the men to finish second overall with a point total of 40. Rounding out the top 10 was Hugh Carlson in seventh with 14:42.40, Trenton Sandler in eighth with 14:46.47 and Casey Goetschel in ninth with 14:48.97. The final scorer for LSU was Rhen Langley in 13th with 14:55.71.

Results – Battle for New Orleans

Women’s Top-5 Team Scores

1. Tulane – 18

2. Southern Miss – 71

3. LSU – 80

4. Louisiana – 87

5. New Orleans – 128

LSU Women’s 4k Individual Times (points)

3. Micaela Villarreal – 13:40.17 (3)

14. Svenya Stoyanoff – 14:11.31 (13)

16. Maddie Gump – 14:19.00 (14)

25. Ahry Comer – 14:28.41 (22)

32. Jenna Key – 14:45.64 (28)

37. Michelle Daigle – 14:51.24

39. Macey Theriot – 15:03.26

Men’s Team Scores

1. Tulane – 17

2. LSU – 40

3. Louisiana – 85

4. South Alabama – 108

5. New Orleans – 132

LSU Men’s 5k Individual Times (points)

4. Emedy Kiplimo – 14:29.19 (4)

7. Hugh Carlson – 14:42.40 (7)

8. Trenton Sandler – 14:46.47 (8)

9. Casey Goetschel – 14:48.97 (9)

13. Rhen Langley – 14:55.71 (12)

38. Michael Vocke – 16:20.37

46. Jackson Burney – 16:34.24

LSU returns to action on Friday, September 12, when the Tigers play host of the LSU Invitational at the UREC Field Complex in Baton Rouge. The men are set to start at 8:15 a.m. CT, while the women are set for 9:00 a.m.

