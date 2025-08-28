Quianna Chaney Selected to 2026 LHSAA Hall of Fame Class

BATON ROUGE, La. – Quianna Chaney, a former LSU women’s basketball standout who played for the Tigers during their run of four-straight NCAA Final Four appearances from 2005-08, has been selected to the LHSAA’s Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2026.

Each year the LHSAA and LHSCA invite all member school principals and coaches to make nominations of deserving coaches, athletes, administrators, officials, and athletic contributors for consideration into the Hall of Fame. Certain criteria are required for the application to be accepted and the individual’s name placed on the list for consideration. The individuals selected to the Class of 2026 have made significant contributions to Louisiana high school sports, and their induction into the Hall of Fame is a testament to their exceptional achievements and enduring influence.

Chaney, a native of Baton Rouge, La., earned the opportunity to play for the hometown Tigers after prepping at Southern University Lab School for Coach Henry Combs. During her senior year of high school, Chaney averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 steals and 6.7 assists per game for Coach Henry Combs. She joined her LSU teammates Erica White and Sylvia Fowles by earning the moniker of McDonald’s All-American for her consistent performance on the court.

During her LSU career, she helped lead the Tigers to four consecutive Final Four appearances. Throughout her four seasons in Baton Rouge, she scored 1,345 points, which ranks 21st overall in program history. In addition, Chaney holds the second spot in career three-point field goals made (205) and career three-point field goals attempted (591).

Chaney was named to the All-SEC Team twice in her illustrious career. She earned SEC Player of the Week honors two times during the 2007-08 season. Chaney is a four-time letterwinner at LSU.

Following her time at LSU, Chaney was selected by the Chicago Sky in the second round of the 2008 WNBA Draft with the 19th overall pick. She went on to play professionally overseas for Botaş SK in the Turkish Women’s Basketball League.

Since June of 2025, Chaney has served as an assistant coach with the Grambling State women’s basketball team. She spent the previous seven seasons as the head coach at Southern Lab, where she built one of Louisiana’s most successful high school girls basketball programs. Under her leadership, Southern Lab captured the 2022 Louisiana State Championship and finished as State Runner-Up in 2023.

Her teams won back-to-back district titles, and Chaney was recognized as District Coach of the Year in both 2022 and 2023. She was also named the 2022 Stars of Stars Coach of the Year.

The Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony will be held on April 20, 2026.