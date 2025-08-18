Eleven Gymnasts Earn WCGA Scholastic-All-America Honors

BATON ROUGE – Eleven LSU Gymnasts earned 2025 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Scholastic All-America honors, announced by the organization on Monday. The WCGA recognizes the academic accomplishments of collegiate gymnasts each season.

LSU recorded a cumulative GPA of 3.4438 for the 2024-25 academic year, with over half the roster earning a spot on this year’s list. The program now owns 210 total scholastic All-America honors.

To qualify for the WCGA Scholastic All-America team, a gymnast must have a GPA of 3.50 for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or above at the nominating institution.

Overall, 1,218 student-athletes earned a 3.5 or higher GPA on a 4.0 scale, 76.8% of all reporting gymnasts, the most ever by total number and percentage (since available records in 2008).

LSU Gymnastics 2024-25 WCGA Academic Honors:

