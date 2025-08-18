Eleven Gymnasts Earn WCGA Scholastic-All-America Honors
BATON ROUGE – Eleven LSU Gymnasts earned 2025 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Scholastic All-America honors, announced by the organization on Monday. The WCGA recognizes the academic accomplishments of collegiate gymnasts each season.
LSU recorded a cumulative GPA of 3.4438 for the 2024-25 academic year, with over half the roster earning a spot on this year’s list. The program now owns 210 total scholastic All-America honors.
To qualify for the WCGA Scholastic All-America team, a gymnast must have a GPA of 3.50 for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or above at the nominating institution.
Overall, 1,218 student-athletes earned a 3.5 or higher GPA on a 4.0 scale, 76.8% of all reporting gymnasts, the most ever by total number and percentage (since available records in 2008).
LSU Gymnastics 2024-25 WCGA Academic Honors:
- Sierra Ballard | 3.79 | Sport Management
- Haleigh Bryant | 3.55 | Sport Management
- Kylie Coen | 3.65 | Sport Administration
- Ashley Cowan | 3.88 | Kinesiology
- Amari Drayton | 3.78 | Sport Administration
- Olivia Dunne | 3.97 | Educational Technology
- Konnor McClain | 3.70 | Interdisciplinary Studies
- Leah Miller | 3.61 | Mass Communication
- Alyona Shchennikova | 4.00 | Educational Technology
- Kathryn Weilbacher | 3.70 | Marketing
- Lexi Zeiss | 3.83 | Mass Communication