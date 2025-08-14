Soccer Wins 2025 Season Opener Over South Alabama, 2-0

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer team (1-0-0) kicked off the 2025 season with a win over South Alabama (0-1-0) on Thursday night at the LSU Soccer Stadium by a final score of 2-0.

Junior forward Ava Galligan and senior midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir found the back of the net for the Tigers, tallying the first goals of the season and securing a victory in the season opener.

LSU has won four of five of their season opening matches since 2021 under Head Coach Sian Hudson’s tenure.

“I think you’ve always got to be excited just to get the first win of the season under your belt. We knew South Alabama was going to be incredibly organized and difficult to break down, but we were really patient in possession and just kept grinding away,” said Hudson.

“We’re really satisfied with the win, but most importantly, keeping a clean sheet. We’ve been preaching all preseason about defensive solidarity, grit and determination, and we did that to protect our home. Now, we’re looking forward to playing against the national finalist in Wake Forest on the weekend!”

In the 2025 season opener between the Tigers and the Jags, neither side was able to produce a chance on goal in the first half. LSU attempted six shots with one on target from sophomore Amy Smith, but that was all. The Tiger defense kept the ball away from their side of the field, holding the Jaguars to just two shots.

It was scoreless at the halfway point in Baton Rouge as LSU needed to find a spark in the final 45 minutes.

The Tigers found a breakthrough in the 74th minute thanks to Galligan. The junior got around a South Alabama defender just at the edge of the box and took a shot from ten yards out to put LSU on the board. The goal was the first of the season and tenth in Galligan’s career, who also scored against the Jags in last year’s season opener.



“Ava had missed a chance, you know, a few minutes earlier, but she had the bit between her teeth and just the determination to win it and then go ahead and find a really clutch goal for us in a really big moment,” added Hudson. “Huge credit to her.”

Hermannsdottir extended the LSU lead in the 87th minute to 2-0. The Tigers found their way into the box when forward Smith was fouled, awarding the home team a penalty kick. Hermannsdottir’s PK was initially blocked by South Alabama goalkeeper Jaidin Kinch, but the senior continued to follow through, making two more attempts at finding the back of the net before whipping out a bicycle kick on the third attempt that couldn’t be saved.

On Ida’s goal, Hudson said “obviously she had the penalty and took three bites at the cherry, but she had unbelievable improvisation there with the bicycle kick to put it home.”

It was the 20th career goal for Hermannsdottir in the Purple & Gold as she is already on track to secure her fourth season as the Tigers leading scorer.

The Tigers won the possession battle on the night over the Jags to kick off the season in the win column.

Senior goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian played the full 90 minutes in between the posts and recorded two saves to keep a clean sheet on the night, the third of her career for the Tigers.

Nine Tigers made their debut on the pitch tonight in the squad’s season opener, including Spain natives Sol Taboada Martinez and Mireia Sanchez, plus freshmen Ryann Denecour and Sariyah Bailey.

In their second season, Senai Rogers and Sarah Stadler made their first career appearances in the Purple & Gold, while Annaleigh Bruser also made her return from injury last season.

Graduate transfers Makenna Dominguez and Morgan Witz also checked in for the first time as Tigers against South Alabama, both earning the start and playing over 50 minutes each, respectively.

This year’s captain and key piece to the backline, Jazmin Ferguson, was the only other Tiger to play the full 90 minutes on the night.

