Chris Simpson Elevated to Women's Tennis Associate Head Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Assistant Coach Chris Simpson has been promoted to Associate Head Coach of the LSU Women’s Tennis program, Head Coach Taylor Fogleman announced today.

“We are thrilled for Chris on this honor,” said Head Coach Taylor Fogleman. “Since returning to Baton Rouge after his playing days with the men’s tennis team, Chris has been a valuable asset to our program. He consistently represents LSU in a first-class manner, and I look forward to many more great experiences and successful seasons together.”

On the court, Simpson aided the Tigers to a 24-8 overall record for the 2024-25 season.

In his third year as assistant coach, the former LSU Men’s Tennis standout has played a pivotal role in the program’s recruiting success. His efforts have helped bring in a strong freshman class featuring Cadence Brace, Kayla Cross, and Tilwith Di Girolami, as well as the upcoming class of Carolina Kuhl, Addison Lanton, Alexia Marginean, and Ioana Sava.

Coach Simpson builds a strong relationship with the players and aids the head coach in preparing the team for matchdays. Simpson helped lead the Tigers to a program-tying best for 24 overall season wins and a program-best 10 regular-season SEC wins. The Tigers also reached the NCAA Regional for the 26th time overall, reaching the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

In his first three seasons with the program, Simpson has guided his players to six All-American honors, including Brace earning singles and doubles recognition and Cross earning doubles honors this year. Furthermore, Simpson has coached six All-SEC athletes, highlighted most recently by Brace earning SEC Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-SEC honors, while Cross featured on the All-SEC Second Team, with the pair also being named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

