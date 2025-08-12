Seven LSU Soccer Members Named To 2025 SEC Preseason Watchlist

Birmingham, Ala. – Ninety-nine student-athletes have been named to the 2025 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist, announced by the league on Tuesday. Representing the Tigers are Gabbi Ceballos, Sydney Cheesman, Makenna Dominguez, Jazmin Ferguson, Ava Galligan, Ida Hermannsdóttir and Amy Smith.

This year’s preseason watchlist announcement marked the second straight year that Cheesman, Ferguson and Galligan were named to the list while it was the third straight year for Hermannsdottir.

The 33rd season of women’s soccer in the SEC season begins Thursday, August 14. The Tigers officially kick off against South Alabama at home inside the LSU Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

The SEC’s 10 NCAA selections in 2024 were the most in conference history and were tied for the most in the nation. Eight of the 10 selections were seeded and hosted their first round matchups.

Cheesman and Ferguson are veterans in the backline for the Tigers as both enter their final season in 2025. The two both played and started in all but one match for the Tigers last season, helping lead LSU to their fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

The defensive duo also serve as examples on and off the field, as Ferguson is this year’s captain and Cheesman is on the leadership council.

Ceballos is in her second season with the Tigers this year after coming from TCU. The midfielder will begin her junior season having played every match in her debut season last year and scoring two goals.

Galligan also enters her junior season in 2025. With two seasons under her belt at LSU, the forward returns valuable experience to the Tigers offense, owning nine career goals, with five of those coming last year. Galligan was the second highest goal scorer for the Tigers in 2024.

Hermannsdottir, the Tigers leading goal scorer three years in a row, enters her senior season with 19 goals and 60 appearances on the pitch. The Icelandic forward will look to lead the Tigers attacking efforts once again.

Smith earned a spot on this year’s watchlist after an impressive freshman season with the Tigers in 2024. The forward played in 18 matches and scored two goals as she

Dominguez transferred to LSU for her fifth and final season this year from the 2024 National Champions North Carolina. The midfielder adds extensive experience to the Tigers roster this year in their quest for their fifth consecutive NCAA berth.

