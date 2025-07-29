Five Tiger Golfers Earn GCAA Academic Honors

BATON ROUGE – Five members of the LSU men’s golf team were named to the NCAA Division I Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar team announced on Tuesday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

The LSU golfers named were Alfons Bondesson, Matt Doydd-Berry, Algot Kleen, Noah McWilliams and Jay Mendell.

To be eligible for Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate’s degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50% of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.

A total of 28 Division I schools had at least five student-athletes on this year’s list.

Bondesson, Dodd-Berry and Kleen were all transfers to LSU for first-year Coach Jake Amos while McWilliams is from Benton, Louisiana and Mendell from Lafayette. McWilliams and Mendell will be juniors this season at LSU. Kleen is playing presently as a professional on the Korn Ferry Tour as his eligibility is completed, while Bondesson and Dodd-Berry will be back for their senior season for the Tigers.

About GCAA

Established in 1958, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) is the professional organization of men’s collegiate golf coaches. The GCAA’s mission is to support its member coaches from six divisions, including the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA, by creating educational opportunities, providing resources, and promoting its members with the purpose of enhancing their overall performance as coaches, mentors, and teachers. The GCAA also recognizes the excellence and achievements of its members and their student-athletes in academic, athletic, and civic endeavors.