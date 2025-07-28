Thomas Brown Joins Tennis As Assistant Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Thomas Brown of Sumter, S.C. will be making his way to Baton Rouge to join the LSU Men’s Tennis team as assistant coach, announced by head coach Danny Bryan on Monday.

“I’m excited to welcome Thomas to LSU,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “He knows what it takes to compete and succeed in the SEC. Throughout his career as a player, he continued to improve, served as a team captain, and then gained valuable experience playing professional tennis. He will be a great asset to our players both on and off the court.”

Brown has been competing as a professional tennis player on the ATP World Tour. During his professional career, he achieved a career high ranking of 865. Before joining the ATP World Tour, he was a professional coach at the Fairfield County Hunt Club in Fairfield, Conn.

His collegiate tennis career started at the University of South Carolina. He competed with the Gamecocks from 2017-2021 and proved to be a vital part of the team. One of his most notable matches was clinching the match against NC State to send the team to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 years. He ended his career at South Carolina with 54 singles wins and a 17-8 record at the No. 6 position. Off the court, he was recognized for his academic achievements as he was a four-time ITA Scholar Athlete and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public health.

After his time at South Carolina, Brown went on to graduate school at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte where he also competed with the tennis team. The entire season, he appeared at the No. 1 court for both singles and doubles. He was named First Team All-Conference USA player, the league’s Newcomer of the Year, and Team MVP.

