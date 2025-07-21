Women's Tennis Earns ITA All-Academic Team Honors; Graham and Holguin Named ITA Scholar Athletes

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Women’s Tennis team was recognized as an ITA All-Academic Team, with sophomores Kinaa Graham and Carina Holguin earning the honor of ITA Scholar Athletes, the ITA announced Monday.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, a student athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale for the academic year, as well as being listed on the institutional eligibility form. Additionally, for a program to earn an ITA All-Academic Team honor, the team must maintain a grade point average of 3.2 or above on a 4.0 scale, with all athletes included on the institutional eligibility form.

Graham, a Mass Communication major from Austin, earned her second ITA Scholar-Athlete distinction of her career after earning the honor last season. The Austin native captured six singles wins on the season behind three ranked victories. Graham also secured six doubles wins on the No. 2 spot with four different partners.

Holguin, a Political Science major from San Antonio, secured her second ITA Scholar-Athlete honor during her time at LSU following her selection last season. She made four appearances on the season.

